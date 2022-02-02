The Banks County High School Track and Field program coached by David Siegler will begin February 26 with the North Oconee All-Comers at North Oconee High School.
Top track and field members Buck Ledford and Shelby Speed will lead the team this season. Other returners include Buck Ledford, Pepper Davis, and Troy Loggins on the boy's side. Madison Adams will also be relied upon for the girls.
The team lost several seniors last year but Coach Siegler expects to see some top performances from Andrew Shockley and El Ward.
Coach Siegler also anticipates his team will continue its legacy of being one of the top programs in the state. He also adds Elbert will be a top contender for his team.
The Biggest loss from 2021 is the amount of experience from last year's seniors.
The season schedule is as follows:
•Feb. 26 North Oconee All-Comers
•March 1 East Jackson High School
•March 17 Lincoln County @ Home
•March 22 Commerce
•March 25 Senior Night @ Home
•April 2 Leopard Classic @ Home
•April 11 Apalachee Back from Break
•April 27-April 29 Region Track Meet @ Home
Sectionals will be held at Pace Academy, and the State Track Meet will be held at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus, Georgia. Dates are not yet set for these meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.