The Banks County High School track and field team hosted the Leopard Classic during spring break. The teams faced Madison County in several events. A host of Leopards finished in first for the event, including Troy Loggins, Buck Ledford, Boys 4x800 team, Camdyn Poole, Girls 4x100 team, Girls 2x200 team, Girls 4x400 team, and Shelby Speed.

The results are below:

BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS

Ethan Boswell 4th

Landon Dove 5th

Crash Grogan 6th

BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS

Bradley Lewis 3rd

Jakk Marlow 7th

Landon Dove 9th

BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS

Jakk Marlow 4th

Crash Grogan 5th

BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS

Troy Loggins 1st

Mitchell Bowman 3rd

BOYS 1600 METER RUN FINALS

Buck Ledford 1st

Chase Stephens 5th

BOYS 3200 METER RUN FINALS

Buck Ledford 1st

Pepper Davis 2nd

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS

Banks County 2nd

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY FINALS

Banks County 1st

BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS

Bradley Lewis 3rd

Ethan Boswell 4th

BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS

Bradley Lewis 2nd

Crash Grogan 4th

BOYS DISCUS FINALS

Talmadge Wilkinson 3rd

Aubrey Allen 4th

Dante Egizio 5th

Jonathon Shubert 5th

BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS

Aubrey Allen 3rd

Talmadge Wilkinson 4th

Jonathon Shubert 5th

Dante Egizio 6th

GIRLS ' METER DASH FINALS

Cheyenne Mapp 2nd

Bethany Moon 4th

Gracie Moore 7th

Emily Presley 8th

GIRLS ' METER DASH FINALS

Briza Rojas 5th

Gracie Moore 6th

Juana Miguel 8th

GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS

Lola Pruitt 2nd

Maggie Irvin 4th

Jennifer Navas-Rojas 5th

GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS

Camdyn Poole 1st

GIRLS 1600 METER RUN FINALS

Camdyn Poole 1st

Makayla Long 3rd

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS

Banks County 1st

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS

Banks County 1st

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS

Banks 1st

GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS

Maggie Irvin 2nd

Lola Pruitt 3rd

GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS

Jennifer Navas-Rojas 2nd

Briza Rojas 3rd

GIRLS DISCUS FINALS

Shelby Speed 1st

GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS

Shelby Speed 2nd

Juana Miguel 7th

