The Banks County High School track and field team hosted the Leopard Classic during spring break. The teams faced Madison County in several events. A host of Leopards finished in first for the event, including Troy Loggins, Buck Ledford, Boys 4x800 team, Camdyn Poole, Girls 4x100 team, Girls 2x200 team, Girls 4x400 team, and Shelby Speed.
The results are below:
BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS
Ethan Boswell 4th
Landon Dove 5th
Crash Grogan 6th
BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS
Bradley Lewis 3rd
Jakk Marlow 7th
Landon Dove 9th
BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS
Jakk Marlow 4th
Crash Grogan 5th
BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS
Troy Loggins 1st
Mitchell Bowman 3rd
BOYS 1600 METER RUN FINALS
Buck Ledford 1st
Chase Stephens 5th
BOYS 3200 METER RUN FINALS
Buck Ledford 1st
Pepper Davis 2nd
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS
Banks County 2nd
BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY FINALS
Banks County 1st
BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS
Bradley Lewis 3rd
Ethan Boswell 4th
BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS
Bradley Lewis 2nd
Crash Grogan 4th
BOYS DISCUS FINALS
Talmadge Wilkinson 3rd
Aubrey Allen 4th
Dante Egizio 5th
Jonathon Shubert 5th
BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS
Aubrey Allen 3rd
Talmadge Wilkinson 4th
Jonathon Shubert 5th
Dante Egizio 6th
GIRLS ' METER DASH FINALS
Cheyenne Mapp 2nd
Bethany Moon 4th
Gracie Moore 7th
Emily Presley 8th
GIRLS ' METER DASH FINALS
Briza Rojas 5th
Gracie Moore 6th
Juana Miguel 8th
GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS
Lola Pruitt 2nd
Maggie Irvin 4th
Jennifer Navas-Rojas 5th
GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS
Camdyn Poole 1st
GIRLS 1600 METER RUN FINALS
Camdyn Poole 1st
Makayla Long 3rd
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
Banks County 1st
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS
Banks County 1st
GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS
Banks 1st
GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS
Maggie Irvin 2nd
Lola Pruitt 3rd
GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS
Jennifer Navas-Rojas 2nd
Briza Rojas 3rd
GIRLS DISCUS FINALS
Shelby Speed 1st
GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS
Shelby Speed 2nd
Juana Miguel 7th
