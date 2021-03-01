The Banks County High School boys and girls track team participated in the North Oconee All-Comers Meet this past weekend. The team had several top-ten finishes in each event.
“I'm very proud of everyone," head coach David Siegler stated. "They all performed very well against some outstanding competition."
The following are results from the meet:
•1600 Meter Run-Buck Ledford 1st
•3200 Meter Run-Buck Ledford 1st
•Boys 4 x 400 Relay Team-3rd
•Discus Throw-Shelby Speed 5th
•High Jump-Dawson Welborn 6th
•Triple Jump-Dawson Welborn 6th
•Boys 4 x 800 Relay Team-6th
•Girls 4 x 800 Relay Team-6th
•Discus Throw-Alexus Humphries 7th
•Shot Put-Shelby Speed 7th
•800 Meter Run-Chase Stephens 7th
•300 Meter Hurdles-Allessandra Olivares 8th
•200 and 400 Meter Dash-Hailey Seahorn 10th
•300 Meter Hurdles-Kylee Brooks 10th
•Shot Put-Alexus Humphries 10th
•Girls 4 x 100 Meter Relay Team 10th
