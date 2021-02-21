The Banks County High School track and field team participated in their first event of the season at Mill Creek and had several first-place finishes.
The team returns with several key members and remains one of the top contenders for the region and state championship title.
Winners at Mill Creek included:
•Buck Ledford, who is no stranger to the podium. He placed first in the 800 and 1600 races.
•In the 4x400 relay, Corey Vickery, Shane Roberts, Nic Cotton, and Cooper White.
•In the 4x800 relay, Nic Cotton, Pepper Davis, Troy Loggins, and Chase Stephens.
For the girls, Susannah Hewell placed first in the 3200. Shelby Speed placed first in the shotput event.
Coach David Siegler states that the expectations for the team are high and full of promise. With returners from the boys' team, such as Ledford, Vickery, Lance Stone, and returners for the girls, such as Allesandra Olivares and Speed, the team is predicted to be first in the region race. Key newcomers, Pepper Davis, Ryan Banks, and Gyna Whisnant ,will help the already established strong program.
"We have the key returning pieces, and our distance athletes are coming off a strong cross country season," Siegler said. "Our goal is to improve every meet."
The team will compete at North Oconee on Feb 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.