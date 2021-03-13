The Banks County High School Track Team participated in the Jerry Arnold Invite at Mill Creek High School on March 6.
Buck Ledford set a school record and surpassed his previous school record for the 3200 meter race.
In addition, the boys 4X800 team, consisting of Pepper Davis, Nic Cotton, Chase Stephens and Troy Loggins, surpassed their school record with a 3rd place finish at the meet.
Coach David Siegler is very excited about how well the team has done and how it has shown improvement from week to week.
“The team has shown tremendous improvement in just a short amount of time," he said. "This upcoming week will be our first break in over three weeks, so we will take the time to reset and reload."
The team will compete at the Jefferson Invitational at the end of March at Jefferson High School.
