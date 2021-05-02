The Banks County High School Track and Field team hosted the region meet for 8AA this past week at Leopard stadium. Preliminaries were held on Wednesday, April 28, followed by finals on Friday, April 30. Girls and boys teams both dominated in several events. The strongest events for both teams proved to be the meter relay races, meter dash, discus, and meter run. The team had six first-place finishes combined.
For the girl's team, Madison Adams, Shelby Speed, Hailey Seahorn, Jenna Reeves, Gyna Whisnant, Makayla Long, Camdyn Pool, Taylor Cochran, Alessandra Olivares had multiple top-five finishes in several events.
Adams placed first during the preliminaries for the 400 meter dash, and matched that finish with another first during the finals. She ran a time of 1:05.71. Adams also placed seventh in the long jump
Speed also placed first in the discus event. She secured a second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 123.
The girl's relay team 4x400 placed a solid second place finish. The team consisted of Seahorn, Reeves, Adams and Whisnant. Whisnant also placed eighth in the 200-meter dash.
Long, Poole, Cochran and Olivares secured a second place finish for the 4x800 relay team. Long placed second in the 3200-meter run, followed by Cochran in seventh.
Seniors Seahorn and Reeves had several top-ten finishes in multiple events. Seahorn with a thrid place in 200 Meter Dash and a fourth place in the 100-meter dash event. Reeves finished with fifth place in 400 Meter Dash and third in the meter hurdle event.
Olivares placed sixth in the 800-meter run, seveth in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles.
BOYS TEAM
Once again, for the boy's team, runners Buck Ledford, Nic Cotton, Pepper Davis and Troy Loggins produced a first place finish for the 4x800 relay.
Ledford placed first in the 800-meter run, 1600 meter run and 3200-meter run. He broke the school record in the 800 meter. Ledford has been the first Leopard to run the race in under two minutes. He now holds the school record for all four events.
Banks County Leopards swept the 3200 meter run event with wins from first (Ledford), second (Davis) and third (Bryson Bannister) finish.
Additional results top five results: Raymond Bentley-Fifth 100 Meter DashLance Stone-5th 200 Meter Dash, Chase Stephen-3rd 400 Meter Dash, 3rd 800 Meter Run, Nic Cotton-5th 800 Meter Run, Pepper Davis- 2nd 3200 Meter Run, Ryan Banks-5th 300 Meter Hurdles, Shane Roberts-5th Pole Vault, and Talmadge Wilkinson-2nd Discus.
Athletes that finished in the top four in their event will compete at sectionals on May 8. Sectionals will be held at Gordon Central High School. Athletes that finish within the top eight will then advance to the state championship meet.
