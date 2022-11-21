The 8U Jefferson Dragons defeated Flowery Branch to clinch the title of NFC Champions. The Dragons were coached by Coach Gravitt.
The 10U Jackson County Panthers defeated North Oconee 13-0 to become NFC Champions as well. The Panthers were coached by Ian Knight.
