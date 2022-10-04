With only two weeks away from the end of their regular season, the Lady Leopards have been showing up and striking out the competition this week with wins over Providence Christian Academy and East Jackson, raking in two more regional wins to keep their spot in second place on the 2A Region 8 leaderboard.
On Tuesday of last week, they ended the game with a score of 12-0, leaving the Providence Christian Storm in the dust. They came out with an even bigger victory on Wednesday with a score of 19-1 against the East Jackson Eagles.
VS. PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN, 12-0
The Lady Leopards prepared well for the Providence Christian Academy Storm that would blow into home field on Tuesday night, ending the game with 12-0. They managed to widen the gap in points from their last game against the Storm, adding nine points to their previous score.
Their victory on Tuesday marked their third region win of the season, keeping them near the top of the leaderboard in the 2A Region 8 rankings list.
The Lady Leopards sharpened their claws for Wednesday’s three inning clash against the East Jackson Eagles, ending the night with 19-1.
The most impressive performance of the night came from the Lady Leopard’s offense prowess, making run after run with one player almost immediately on the heels of another.
The game against the East Jackson Eagles saw many appearances at the plate and on the field from both Banks County varsity and junior varsity players alike, giving players the opportunity to showcase their hard work.
Kylee Brooks, Alexus Humphries, Marysa Rylee (courtesy of Shelby Speed), Jacy Ayers, Allison Murphy (courtesy of Lindsey Crawford), Laken Brown, Ryleigh Murphy, Trinity Haynes (courtesy of Humphries), and Ellie House (courtesy of Ayers) make runs in the first inning alone, and with some players making two runs in one inning, the total came to 12-0 before the Eagles were given the opportunity to bat.
Opportunities on the field for strikeouts were seldom for the Lady Leopards during the game, with notable efforts by pitcher Lindsey Crawford and first baseman Reese Murphy, who received two fielder’s choices from Crawford during the game.
The top of the second inning saw more runs by Brown, Ryleigh Murphy, Reese Murphy, and MaCayla Rice, giving the team a total of 16-0.
Kynlee Griffin, Ryleigh Murphy, and Reese Murphy managed to make three more runs before the game ended, giving the Leopards a grand total of 19-1 after letting a run by the Eagles pass in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Leopards will be facing off against Union County at home for a third time on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to battle for the first spot on the 2A Region 8 rankings. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the team will compete once more against Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn in the hopes of securing another conference victory.
