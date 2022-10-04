With only two weeks away from the end of their regular season, the Lady Leopards have been showing up and striking out the competition this week with wins over Providence Christian Academy and East Jackson, raking in two more regional wins to keep their spot in second place on the 2A Region 8 leaderboard.

On Tuesday of last week, they ended the game with a score of 12-0, leaving the Providence Christian Storm in the dust. They came out with an even bigger victory on Wednesday with a score of 19-1 against the East Jackson Eagles.

