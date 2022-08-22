The Lady Leopard softball team came back from last week with two wins and one loss. They concluded the games with dirt covering their uniforms and sweat on their focused, furrowed brows, but the Lady Leopards showed their determination to triumph this week as well as their resilience despite losses with two wins and one loss.
VS. FRANKLIN, 5-3
The Lady Leopards clinched a win against Franklin County last Monday night by earning three runs in the first few minutes of the game and two runs at the top of the seventh inning, sandwiching a defensive battle in-between.
Kylee Brooks and Ryleigh Murphy (courtesy of Lindsey Crawford) made the first runs of the night after they were pitched four balls outside the strike zone at the bat. Jacy Ayers sent a ball to the outfield when she was up to bat and secured another run for the Leopards, putting Banks County in the lead in the first ten minutes of the game.
For most of the evening that followed, the Lady Leopards were locked in a defensive battle with Franklin County, but while the Lions gave it their all, they could not overcome Banks County’s opposition.
In the second inning, Lindsey Crawford led on the rubber for the team and got three strikeouts in a row, showcasing Crawford's pitching accuracy.
Ayers, Brooks, and Allison Murphy made a series of outfield catches in the first half of the game, preventing the Lions from putting points on the scoreboard until the fourth and fifth innings, when the Lions managed to make two runs in an attempt to close the gap.
Crawford and Ayers traded places on the pitcher’s plate in the fifth inning, where Ayers comes through for the team when she made a strikeout before the Lions could even the score, guaranteeing a lead into the sixth inning.
At the top of the sixth inning, great run attempts were made by Laken Brown, Carlie Segars, and Marysa Rylee, but no points could be scored to further their lead before the definitive final inning.
Crawford, Brooks, and Alexus Humphries combined their efforts to secure two more runs in their final offensive stand against the Lions, ending the night with a total of five runs.
On defense, it looked as if the Lions might pull through to even the score and send the teams into another inning, but Humphries and Jodie Hood made sure that Franklin County wouldn’t get more than one more run, as Hood’s fielder’s choices to Segars finishes the game off with their second win of the season.
VS. STEPHENS COUNTY, 3-0
The Lady Leopards celebrated another win last Wednesday night against Stephens County with Segars, Brooks, and Ayers making three runs for the team.
Things started out slow for the Leopards in the first inning with no runs made on either side, until Brooks and Ayers stepped up to the plate at the top of the second inning and scored two of three runs for Banks County, with Ayers hitting the ball into the outfield.
Defensively, the team showed what they were made of with stellar teamwork by the basemen, short stops, and outfielders. In the second inning, Hood made a fielder’s choice to Segars for their first out of the inning, while Rylee and Brooks made catches in the outfield to leave the Indians with no points on the board.
Throughout the third to fifth innings, both teams struggled to gain more runs. The Lady Leopards were able to prevent the Indians from scoring, but the Indians were just as strategic in their defensive play. It wasn't until the bottom of the fifth inning and the top of the sixth inning when Banks County comes back to serve one final blow.
Pitcher Jacy Ayers led off on the rubber to strike out a batter, making a third out before Stephens County could score a run with all bases filled.
And then the last play that would guarantee victory: Segars hit a home run at the top of the sixth inning, concluding the game with 3-0 for the Lady Leopards.
“I feel like we may have had a little luck on our side,” Coach Derrick Davis admitted in a post-game interview. “We got hits in situations where we needed them. We’re playing really good defense and have good pitching. And it’s always good to win, but we don’t want to ever be satisfied with how we perform. We won, but we can always do better.”
VS. WESLEYAN, 3-9
The Lady Leopards competed well against Wesleyan on Saturday, but were not able to add a win to their streak.
Brooks and Rylee were able to make one run each, and Segars made her second home run of the season, but it wasn't enough to close the gap on Wesleyan’s six run lead.
“We had a couple of breaks that didn’t go our way, missed out on a few opportunities and got into a situation in which Wesleyan capitalized with perfection,” Coach Derrick Davis said. “But we hope to get back on track on Monday against Stephens County.”
The Leopards will also be playing Franklin County at home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and on Friday, Aug. 26, in a neutral tournament against North Oconee and Pace Academy.
