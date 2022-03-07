Apalachee Region 8-AAAAA
Thursday (Mar. 10)
•Golf – vs Walnut Grove @ Monroe CC 3:30p.m.
•Tennis – vs Loganville at home 4p.m.
•Track & Field – @ Lanier 4p.m.
Monday (Mar. 14)
•Baseball (4-8, 0-0) – @ Greenbrier (8-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) first regional game 5:55p.m.
•Golf – vs Johnson @ Pine Hills Golf Club
•Tennis – @ Clark Central 4p.m.
Tuesday (Mar. 15)
•Golf – vs West Hall @ Pine Hills Golf Club
•Girls’ Soccer (2-7-2, 0-2) – @ Morgan County (4-2, 2-0 Region 4-AAA) 5:30p.m.
Barrow Arts and Science Public Region 8-A
Tuesday (Mar. 15)
•Boys’ Soccer (6-3, 5-2) – @ Commerce (5-3, 3-2 Public Region 8-A) 7:30p.m.
•Girls’ Soccer (2-7-1, 2-5) @ Commerce (8-0, 3-0 Public Region 8-A) 5:30p.m.
Bethlehem Christian Academy GISA Region 4-AAA
Thursday (Mar. 10)
•Girls’ Soccer (0-6, 0-2) – @ Piedmont Academy (0-2, 0-0 GISA Region-4) 5p.m.
Tuesday (Mar 15)
•Baseball (1-4, 0-0) – @ Westfield School (1-1, 0-0 GISA Region 4-AAA) first regional game 6p.m.
•Girls’ Soccer (0-6, 0-2) – vs Westminster Schools of Augusta (0-1-1, 0-0 GISA Region 4) at home 5:30p.m.
Winder-Barrow High School Region 8-AAAAAA
Wednesday (Mar. 9)
•Baseball (3-5, 0-0) – vs Dacula (5-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) at home, first region game 5:55p.m.
•Track & Field – @ home 4:30p.m.
Friday (Mar. 11)
•Baseball (3-5, 0-0) – @ Dacula (5-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) 5:55p.m.
•Girls’ Soccer (4-7, 1-3) – vs Lanier (5-4, 2-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) at home 5:30p.m.
Monday (Mar. 14)
•Baseball (3-5, 0-0) – @ Central Gwinnett (4-2, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAAA) 5:55p.m.
Tuesday (Mar. 15)
•Tennis (1-1, 0-1) – @ Dacula (0-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) 4p.m.
