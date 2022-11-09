With the Lady Wildcats’ high aspirations for this season, new head coach Bill Batson is looking for his players to step up, especially the upperclassmen.
Particularly, Batson looks to senior guard Carlie Lumpkin and junior forward Jyrah Hughley to lead Apalachee to reach all of its goals.
“Carlie’s our leader, in the sense of her tremendous playing time here,” Batson said. “Mentally, Carlie is our leader.”
“Physically, Jyrah is our leader,” Batson continued. “She is our Enforcer. She's a kid that they all believe in and would go to war with. I'm happy for her to be the first one that steps off the bus for us.”
The two come from opposite backgrounds when it comes to basketball.
Lumpkin started playing basketball from an early age, as her dad played the sport often himself.
“He got me into it, and it's something we did together,” Lumpkin said.
Hughley, on the other hand, started playing the sport due to her height. She wasn’t that interested in the sport early, but eventually found something she loved about the game.
“It feels more like a tight-knit group in basketball,” Hughley said. “You can do more things outside of just basketball season, and it's a sense of you being able to go to your teammates’ houses to hang out and have fun both during the season and out of season.”
Hughley also loves the competitive rush she gets when she’s on the court.
For Lumpkin, her favorite part is having to be quick on her toes and make decisions on the fly – a quality necessary for a team’s point guard. That focus is likely why she led the team in assists and steals in the previous season, even though she wasn’t a starter.
As they play different positions, they bring different skills to the court in hopes of lifting Apalachee to success.
On the block, Hughley brings a formidable post presence with her size and strength down low. On the perimeter, Lumpkin is a skilled facilitator.
“I do a really good job of seeing the openings on the court and hitting my teammates where I think they're their best on the court,” Lumpkin said.
Batson said Lumpkin is also the team’s best 3-point shooter.
Even as leaders for the Lady Wildcats, there are areas of growth for both Lumpkin and Hughley.
Lumpkin wants to continue to grow with her mentality on the court.
“For me, it's all in my head,” Lumpkin said. “ I have all the skills that are there, but once I feel not confident enough or I don't believe in myself enough, it starts showing on the court. So, I just have to remember to stay out of my head.”
Hughley wants to continue to grow with her presence down low, becoming more skilled with her post moves.
“I want to get better at learning how to play through contact and use more post moves,” Hughley said. “As soon as I do that, I'm sure I'll be great down low.”
They also bring different qualities to the table as leaders off the court as well.
“While I’m the enforcer for the team, I'm also the person that people can come to when they need help with something, especially if they play my position,” Hughley said.
“I don't really sugarcoat anything for the team,” Lumpkin said. “I try to be as nice about things as possible, but I'm very straight with them. Like, when I feel like they can do something better, I tell them that, and they always take it the right way. They never take it harshly or anything, because they know where I'm coming from.”
The Lady Wildcats’ leaders are excited for how far this team can go.
“I'm just excited to see where the season goes, because I have high hopes for this team,” Hughley said. “This is going to be the best that it's ever been in our school.”
“I'm just excited for the season overall, but very excited for our game Friday against Winder-Barrow,” Lumpkin said. “I’'m very confident that we will be beating them for the first time in like a really long time.”
