After facing Union in a three-game series, Banks County baseball has set a definite tone for their competition. The team is 8-0 in the region and currently tied for first in the region.
GAME 1, WIN 15-4
Union had little chance to earn the win in game 1, as the Leopards quickly got on the board with three runs in the first inning. Banks added five more in the third inning and five more in the 6th. Union tried to gain some momentum in the sixth and managed to put three runs on the scoreboard but proved no match for the Leopards.
Bowen Roberts, who has been hot at the plate, earned three RBIs for the team and added to his homerun collection. Roberts leads the team in homers this season. Roberts had three hits for the game.
Nolan Angel, Tripp Williams, Cade Herrin, Blake Holcomb, Cam Davis, Carson Hill and Landen Tench also had hits for the Leopards.
On the mound, Williams had three strikeouts. Hunter Heath made a pitching appearance and earned two strikeouts. Caine Griffith also got in the pitching action.
GAME 2, WIN 8-7
Union County entered game 2 against the Leopards looking for revenge. The Panthers wasted no time and earned two runs in the first inning. The Leopards struggled to answer in the second inning, and the Panthers capitalized with two more runs. At the end of the third, the score was 5-0 in favor of Union County. The Leopards finally got their bats hot and scored three runs in the 4th. Both teams were scoreless during the 5th and 6th inning. Headed into the 7th, the Leopards broke through and blasted multiple hits that led to five runs. The Leopards pulled out the win with a late-inning rally.
Hits from Nolan Angel, Roberts, Williams, Davis, and Cam Cooper help contribute to the win.
On the mound, Wiliams and Griffith shared the duties. Each had three strikeouts
GAME 3, WIN 11-4
The Leopards rebounded in the final game of the series against Union and scored four runs in the 2nd inning. They added three more in the 4th and ended Union’s chance of winning in the 7th with four runs.
A host of Leopards had hits during the game. Angel led the team with four hits, followed by Roberts, Davis, and Hill with two apiece. Williams, Holcomb, Cooper, and Tench added one hit each.
The team had eleven total hits for the game.
Angel also had two stolen bases with Tench and Holcomb with one apiece.
Hunter Heath and Davis shared pitching duties for game three and had a total of eight strikeouts. The duo had the most strikeouts for the game series against Union.
Coach Derrick Davis cannot be more pleased with his team and was proud of how the team pushed through during game 2.
“The guys played well and with great enthusiasm," Davis said. "They keep doing the little things better and better each game. I tell you, this group right now is a fun bunch. Zero selfishness, they accept their roles and are just flat having fun with the game”.
The team will focus on being aggressive at the bat and on the bases for the next two weeks to earn a good spot heading into the tournament.
Banks County Leopards will host Putnam County on Monday, March 28, and travel to Putnam on March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.