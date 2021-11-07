The Banks County High School volleyball team wrapped up its season with a banquet on November 10.
"We recognized every one of our JV and varsity players for their hard work," said Coach LaHayne. "Every one of our players worked extremely hard this season. We had a great season, especially with players like Hoard, McClure, Payne, Vickery, and Pruitt. We can say so much of each one of the girls. Hoard is an all-around hard-working player who has a positive attitude and sets the atmosphere for the team. Addison is consistent in her play, and I can always count on her; no matter the job, I know she will complete the task and give 100 percent. She received the Varsity Coaches Award. Syd has really grown this season and worked hard to get better. She has constantly asked me questions wanting to know what to do and how she can improve. She received the Varsity Most improved Award."
Players on the JV team were also recognized. Emmie Chitwood received the Coaches Award. "She is an all-around hard-working, positive player who strives to improve daily," the coach said.
Paycee Jackson received the Most Improved Award. "Paycee completed her second season playing volleyball this year, and she worked hard to improve on her defensive skills and passing," added LaHayne.
JV Awards went to:
•Coaches' Award, Emmie Chitwood.
•Most Improved, Paycee Jackson.
Varsity Awards went to:
•Coaches' Award, Addison Hoard, 44 aces, 292 serve receive touches, 93 kills, 363 attacks, 189 digs.
•Acing Queen, Jade McClure (139) and 271 assists.
•Leopard Award, Lillee Parson
•Most Improved, Sydney Saxon
•Coverage Master, Madison Adams
•Defensive Player of the Year, Caroline Payne, 402 touches between serve receive and digs.
•Hustle Award, Shayna Vickery
•Comic Relief, Bacey Ausburn
•Sportsmanship Award, Abby Irvin
•Guard the Net Award, Lola Pruitt
