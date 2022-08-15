The Banks County High School Lady Leopards volleyball team has kicked off its first week of matches in their third season as a varsity program, and with a new region comes new competition. The team secured their first win on Thursday against Seckinger High School in a three set showdown, but the battle for a spot in the regional and state playoffs has just begun.
Lady Leopards vs. East Hall: 1-2
Lay Leopards vs. Westminster Academy: 0-2
The Lady Leopards put up a good fight against East Hall on Tuesday, winning the first set by 15 points. In the last two sets, the Leopards kept the scores close, but weren’t quite able to close in the gap on their opponent.
Their match against Westminster Academy was also a close game, as the Leopards never let their opponent gain much ground.
“I hope we have gotten our first game jitters out,” head coach Whittney LaHayne said. “The girls are going to be facing some difficult teams this season compared to last season. We are still a young program compared to most of the teams we are playing, but we have the fundamentals of a great team, we just have to get focused and work hard.”
Lady Leopards vs. Seckinger: 2-1
Lady Leopards vs. Habersham Central: 0-2
The Lady Leopards won two out of three sets against Seckinger on Thursday, making this victory their first win of the season.
It was a slow start for the Lady Leopards with Seckinger gaining a 10 point lead in the first set, but the tables began to turn when outside hitter Lola Pruitt came up to serve to end their zero point slump, propelling the team to end the set with only four points behind the Jaguars (21-25).
By then, the Lady Leopards had gained the momentum they needed to secure an eight point lead on Seckinger, taking the second set for a tiebreaker match (25-17).
Jadelyn McClure made six kills against the Jaguars’ defense, and Lola Pruitt totalled four aces and 21 service aces in the game with only two service errors. Libero Shayna Vickery, Bacey Ausburn, and Lola Pruitt were exceptional in their digging game, totalling 28 digs between the three of them. Bacey Ausburn also came up with eight assists during the showdown with Seckinger, while Addison Hoard and Emmie Chitwood exhibited their skills as serve receivers.
The third set was a close one between the competitors, as the Lady Leopards secured the win by two points at the end of the set (18-16).
“The girls played hard all throughout their matches,” LaHayne said, expressing her excitement about this first victory. “Even the match against Habersham was a great hustle on everyone’s part.”
The Lady Leopards’ match against Habersham Central proved to be a challenge as they lost both of the sets to the Raiders, who kept a nine point lead in the first set (16-25) and an eight point lead in the second set (17-25). However, LaHayne has chosen to look at this loss through a lens of positivity.
“The teams we will be going up against this season are going to be tough,” LaHayne said. “But playing these types of teams is going to help us improve our overall team performance.”
The next home game for the Leopards will be on Thursday, Aug. 18, against Johnson and Madison County at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.