The Lady Leopard volleyball team faced off against one regional opponent after another this week in all away game matchups. The team won one out of their four matches, placing them in fifth on the Region 2A Area 8 rankings list.

Though it was a tough week for the Lady Leopards, Coach Whittney LaHayne still believes it was a great week for the girls.

