The Lady Leopard volleyball team faced off against one regional opponent after another this week in all away game matchups. The team won one out of their four matches, placing them in fifth on the Region 2A Area 8 rankings list.
Though it was a tough week for the Lady Leopards, Coach Whittney LaHayne still believes it was a great week for the girls.
“We lost against Athens, but I will say overall that it was a great night,” LaHayne said. “The girls came together and played as a team.”
VS. ATHENS ACADEMY, 0-2
VS. UNION COUNTY, 1-2
The Lady Leopards waged a difficult battle against the Athens Academy Spartans on Tuesday, but despite their best efforts, they were not able to claim the victory over their worthy adversary. The team lost 0-2, with 10-25 in the first set and 14-25 in the second set.
However, many of the Lady Leopards made big plays during the game despite the challenge.
Their offense was not going to give in so easily. Lola Pruitt, Jadelyn McClure, Addison Hoard, and Abby Irvin led the team in kills for the night with 10 between them. Bacey Ausburn, Emmie Chitwood, and Lillee Parson contributed with three aces total.
The Lady Leopards’ resilience showed in their defensive strategy as they tried to keep the ball in play against the Spartans. Hoard, Ausburn, McClure, and Parson spearheaded the effort with 25 digs.
The team also got a rematch with the Union County Panthers, who fell to the Lady Leopards in their first match. The Panthers ended up winning to settle the score in a three set clash, ending the game with a score of 1-2.
The Lady Leopards kept it close in the first set, but lost to the Panthers by a mere four points, with 21-25. The team came back in the second set with a set point win of 26-24, but the Panthers would repeat their first set victory with a conclusory four point lead, leaving with a final score of 11-15.
This battle may have ended in defeat, but that doesn’t mean the Lady Leopards didn’t come prepared to fight.
Pruitt, McClure, Hoard, Ausburn, and Madison Adams blazed the offensive path with 25 kills between them. Chitwood, Pruitt, and Ausburn also contributed at the baseline with aces.
Hoard, Ausburn, Chitwood, and Shayna Vickery gave their teammates more opportunities to score with plenty of defensive digs.
VS. ATHENS ACADEMY, 0-2
VS. EAST JACKSON, 2-1
The Lady Leopards faced off against the Athens Academy Spartans for the second time on Thursday, and while the team once again faced defeat against their opponent, they showed much improvement and were able to hold their own during sets. They ended the first set with 14-25, and the second set with 17-25.
LaHayne said that despite the two losses, she couldn’t be more proud of the team and how they came together to face the challenge.
“There wasn’t any individuality played that night and it paid off!” she said.
The team effort showed up most in their defensive play, as the Leopard prowl kept the ball in play with digs and receives to create a better chance for kills. Hoard and Ausburn led the attempt, but overall the team worked together in order to make a good defensive strategy.
Hoard, Pruitt, Ausburn, and McClure put points on the board with nine total kills, and McClure headed the offensive effort at the baseline with two aces.
The Lady Leopards did, however, end the week with another win against the East Jackson Eagles after battling for three sets, ending with 25-14 in the first set, 13-25 in the second, and 15-12 in the third.
Hoard, McClure, and Pruitt showed the Eagles what they were made of at the net with 14 kills, and Chitwood, Parson, and Hoard led at the baseline with six aces.
Defensive play was very similar to the work the Lady Leopards put in against the Spartans, with every member of the team doing what they could to put the ball back into play.
Hoard, Pruitt, and Ausburn led the team into the fray, totalling 47 digs in total for the team.
The Lady Leopards will be competing against the Sandy Creek Patriots and the Elbert County Blue Devils on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at home, where they will also be celebrating senior night as they recognize Jadelyn McClure, Abby Irvin, and Madison Adams for their outstanding performance on the team.
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the team will be traveling to Roswell to face the Fellowship Christian Paladins and the Johnson Ferry Christian Academy Saints. While in Roswell, the Lady Leopards will be competing for another regional win as they go against the Paladins for a second time.
