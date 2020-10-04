The Banks County volleyball program ended the week with a whirlwind of emotions, accomplishments and an opportunity to attend the state tournament.
The MaxPreps Player of the Week was Addison Hoard and although the team faced some tough losses, the team has made huge improvements and growth since the beginning of the season.
The Lady Leopards faced Rabun County Wildcats and the East Hall Vikings at Rabun on September 29. The girls beat East Hall 2-1 and lost to Rabun 1-2.
The Lady Leopards faced Oglethorpe and Lake Oconee on October 1. The Leopards beat Oglethorpe 2-1 and lost to Lake Oconee 1-2.
As the team prepares for the first-ever Area Tournament, Coach McClure mentions how grateful the program is for the parents and fans who support the program unconditionally. Coach McClure reminds the girls every day that sports can play a significant role in teaching values and principles. She often uses a quote from Cal Ripkin Jr,. "Just to think, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and trust are all part of the game and are also all factors in how we make the most of our lives. So, an essential part of the job of every player and all people for that matter is to help the young people today learn those lessons so they can live better lives tomorrow."
With this concept in mind, Coach McClure is preparing the girls to step up their defense as they head into the area tournament. She is not only proud of the girls, but confident in their ability to perform in the first-ever appearance from Banks County in the 8A/AA Area Tournament at Union and Oglethorpe on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.
Banks enters the tournament ranked 5 in the area.
FINAL STANDINGS
Final standings for A/AA:
1- Union County
2- Oglethorpe County
3- Lake Oconee Academy
4- Rabun County
5- Banks County
6- Putnam County
7- Washington-Wilkes
8- Commerce
OCT. 6
Schedule for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 (All matches will be best 3 out of 5)
Semi-final Location 1 - Union County High School
Game 1: 5:00 PM - Union County vs. Commerce
Game 3: 6:00 PM - Rabun County vs. Banks County
Game 5: 7:00 PM - Game 1 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner
Semi-final Location 2 - Oglethorpe County High School
Game 2: 5:00 PM - Oglethorpe County vs. Washington-Wilkes
Game 4: 6:00 PM - Lake Oconee Academy vs. Putnam County
Game 6: 7:00 PM - Game 2 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
OCT. 8
Schedule for Thursday, October 8, 2020 (All matches will be best 3 out of 5 - Highest Remaining Seeds Will Host)
Game 7: 5:00 PM - Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Determines 3rd and 4th)
Game 8: 6:00 PM - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (Area Championship Match - Determines 1st and 2nd)
-Top 4 Advance to State Playoffs and are seeded according to Game 7 and 8 Results
