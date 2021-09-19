This past week, the Banks County High School Lady Leopard volleyball team faced Lake Oconee Academy and Rabun in area matches.
The team quickly beat Lake Oconee but had a catfight between the Rabun County Wildcats and Banks County Leopards. The Leopards fell to Rabun in the first, rallied back to beat the Wildcats in the second set, but fell in the third.
Coach LaHayne said, "The girls played hard all night against both teams. They were communicating and working together. All of their hard work is coming together, and I could not be more proud of them."
The team faced Habersham later in the week for a quad matchup against rival Rabun,
Cherokee Bluff and Habersham.
The Lady Leopards opened the night with revenge by beating the Wildcats, which quickly set the night's tone. Although the team fell to Cherokee Bluff, the team hung with the well-established program.
"When we beat Rabun, the girls were super pumped," the coach said. "In our next two matches, we played Cherokee Bluff and Habersham. Both of these teams are very established and well-developed programs. We were able to hang with Cherokee Bluff in the first set but fell to them overall. By the time it was our turn to play Habersham, the girls were exhausted. We started off really slow in the first set with them but were able to get a boost of energy to close the gap some, ending the first set 25-17 and losing the overall match. At the night's end, I was extremely proud we defeated Rabun and hung with Cherokee Bluff. The coach with Cherokee Bluff only had praises after the match and really bragged on the girls and how much they have developed since last season."
The team will host a fundraiser match on Wednesday, September 22, to raise awareness and monies towards Attaching Alzheimer's. This is also recreation night.
All proceeds will be donated to Brookside in Commerce.
LaHayne added that the team has already raised close to $650 in a T-shirt sale.
She said, "It is our way of giving back to the community and supporting a cause that has touched almost everyone's lives. We would love to have the support of the community on these two nights. Wear purple on Wednesday to support our cause."
The team will also have their final home matches against Washington Wilkes High School and Oglethorpe County High School this upcoming week. The team goes into the matches as 2nd in area and an overall record of 3-1.
