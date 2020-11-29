Banks County wrestlers participated in the Dawson Duals this past holiday break. Evan Clark and Jacob Voyles went undefeated all day as the mat Leopards wrestled five teams during the match.
The Leopards were the smallest classification and wrestled against teams that were 3A or higher. The team had some returning starters due to football season-ending and COVID issues, but they were still missing several and had to forfeit three weight classes. The team beat East Jackson, Dawson County and Meadowcreek. Although the team lost to Chestatee and North Murray, the matches were close.
Coach Hanley commented that several freshmen saw some mat time, which will give the Leopards the experience they need to be headed into the region. He also stated that when all of his wrestlers return, the team will be stronger and more competitive.
The team will face East Jackson at home on December 1.
