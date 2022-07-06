The Winder-Barrow Flag Football Team will host open practices for current and interested players. In order to participate, all athletes must have an updated physical on file. the group meets in the gym each day to being. Bring cleats, shoes and a water bottle.
SUMMER HOURS
(WBHS Gym/Field)
July 11 - 2-3:30 p.m.
July 12 - 5:30 - 7 p.m.
July 13 - 2-2:30 p.m.
July 14 - 5:30-7 p.m.
July 18 - 1:30-3:30 p.m.
July 19 - 5-6:30 p.m.
July 20 - 1:30-3:30 p.m.
July 21 - 5-6:30 p.m.
