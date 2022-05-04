Alex Cha, from Winder-Barrow High School signed to Tennessee Wesleyan University for track last Friday, April 29.
Head coach Devin Allison has known Cha since he was in sixth grade.
"Alex has been very fun and positive," said Allison. "I try to get my other sprinters young and old to look up to and follow his lead with how he does things and how he carried himself be on the football field, in the classroom or on the track."
"I'm extremely proud of him," Allison added.
Athlete director Jared Noblet said, "We're very proud of his accomplishments both on and off the field."
Cha expressed his gratitude in his speech:
"I want to thank my coaches, they make me be the best person I am today. They pushed me to my limit to be the very best I can be. Even family, friends, competition. When I compete in sports it pushes me to be the very best."
"I love everybody and I love all my friends, my family, the support that I get, especially my coaches. I can never thank them enough.
"I can't wait to next step."
