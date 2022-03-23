Junior, Jeremiah Holloway has been a student at Winder-Barrow for only one year but he has quickly become one of the top basketball players, and loved by all.
With an average of 18.1 shots per game and 39% of those being three point shots, along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, we can see how Holloway has quickly climbed the ladder to be one of the top players.
He’s been an all-regions player for all three years of his high school basketball career.
WBHS head basketball coach Travis McDaniel describes Holloway as a “tremendous player on the court, but he’s also an awesome kid off the court as well," McDaniel said.
"All the guys look up to him."
Before moving to Winder, Holloway lived in Macon, where he played basketball for Tattnall Square Academy. He said he and his family of eight, including four brothers and one sister, moved to Winder for more opportunities, including furthering his basketball career as he entered his high school years.
In Tattnall, Holloway found it hard to sustain a relationship with his basketball coaches. “We had three different coaches in three years,” he said. “You really couldn't get to a deep connection because one of them would leave to go to another school that was an hour away.”
At Winder-Barrow he’s had a very different experience.
The more close-knit community at Winder-Barrow has been a very different experience for Holloway as he and his coach "check up on each other every day," he said.
As his coach for morning workouts and afternoon practices, as well as his third period teacher, "he's just always around," said Holloway of Coach McDaniel.
"He's like another dad outside of coaching,” said Holloway.
According to McDaniel, Holloway is "such a coachable kid." As his coach, McDaniel said he's worked with him on using his voice and serving as a leader on the floor, which McDaniel said he's "definitely improved in that aspect."
Basketball hasn’t always been easy for Holloway. In December 2021 he noticed his shoulder blade was out out of place, which led him to see a doctor, who discovered Holloway was suffering with scoliosis.
Luckily, at 6'1, Holloway is believed to be finished growing and, as long as he stays on top of physical therapy, the doctor gave him clearance to continue playing basketball with no problems.
Although Holloway admits he still experiences some pain, the trainers at Winder-Barrow are always on-site and have helped to alleviate any pain he experiences during the season.
"Some days you don’t want to do it," Holloway said about waking up for 6 a.m. workouts, "but you just got to do it."
"Just keep working. That's how you become great."
