Winder-Barrow took their third win over Habersham Central on Friday (April 1) with 3-0, making it their fifth win in a row.
Layton Pruitt pitched six innings and struck out eight leading the Bulldoggs (13-7, 10-2 Region 8-AAAAAA) to victory on the hill.
Habersham Central (5-16, 4-8 Region 8-AAAAAA) tried to make their way onto the board in the third inning after batting two singles but never made a run.
In the bottom of the third inning, Noah Lee doubled on a ground ball to left field allowing Caleb Gentry to score the first run for the Bulldoggs.
In the fifth inning Evan Coleman bunts and reaches on an error by Habersham Central's pitcher while Michael Defrancisco takes the run.
Later in the fifth Gentry doubles on a fly ball to center field while Coleman made the third run.
Winder-Barrow tallied eight hits in the game. Gentry and Isaac Reivitis managed multiple hits and Carson Royal had the most chances in the field with 11.
Gentry also thew one inning in relief out of the bullpen striking out three.
The Bulldoggs will have their next game on Wednesday, April 6 against Mountain View High School (10-10, 4-5 Region 8-AAAAAAA)
