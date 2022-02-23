Ryan Ford's and Isaac Reivitis singles were the only highlights for Winder-Barrow in a 5-0 loss to Mill Creek on Friday (Feb. 18).
The Hawks ace allowed just two hits with one walk. The Bulldoggs get a chance at revenge Wednesday (Feb. 23) at home.
Blake Baldwin led things off on the mound for Winder-Barrow (0-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA). Baldwin went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one. Brady Price, Camden Hodge, and Ayden Hall each contributed in relief for the Bulldoggs.
Mill Creek did all of its damage in the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Hawks scored two runs off a one-out single and a two-out double in the third inning. A no-out single in the fourth inning drove in a run. Mill Creek stretched the score to 5-0 with a homer in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
