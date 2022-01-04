LAWRENCEVILLE – Winder-Barrow ended the 2021 calendar year with a close, yet disappointing loss to non-region opponent Discovery on Thursday (Dec. 30).
The Bulldoggs lost 61-56 after leading most of the first half. (Here’s a good place to put the leading scorers).
The Bulldoggs led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, and they stayed ahead right up to the end of the second quarter when the Titans gained the lead by one point, at 28-27.
“Our biggest negative take-away from our last game with Clark was we didn’t have enough energy.” Coach McDaniel said.
Winder-Barrow (9-5, 0-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) definitely learned its lesson in that department keeping neck and neck throughout the third quarter. However, Discovery extended its lead to 44-40 by the end of the quarter.
Daniels said they just didn’t get enough stops at a crucial time.
“We’re not quite good enough yet to overcome a bad shooting night like tonight,” he said.
Discovery (6-8, 2-1 Region 7-AAAAAAA) had stretched its lead to five points in t6he final moments of the game. Loud had a chance to cut the final margin to just two points, but his three-point shot at the buzzer missed the basket. Discovery prevailed 61-56.
“They had a good plan and they were well-coached.” McDaniel said. “We didn’t play particularly well on offense and didn’t make enough shots."
This was Winder-Barrow’s first game since Christmas break. McDaniel said the team will take a couple of days off and practice twice before it resumes Region 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday (Jan. 4) at Central Gwinnett (4-7, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAAA).
