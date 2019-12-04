The undersized and inexperienced Madison County girls’ basketball team was no match for Winder-Barrow’s bigger lineup Tuesday night, Dec. 3.
Winder-Barrow simply overpowered and outplayed Madison County en route to an 82-55 final score. The 27-point deficit is Madison County's worst since losing to Jefferson by 27 points in December 2016.
"Our number 40 (Taniyah Parrish) is hard to stop," said head coach Kimberly Garren. "And we knew we had to shut down number 11 (Kayla McPherson). The kids bought in to what we did. We ran some new offense, ran some new defense and they bought in to all of it.
"I knew we had a chance to win, especially if they bought into the game plan, which was very different from any game plan we've done here this season. However, putting up that many points was not something I expected and us handling the press like we did was certainly good to see, especially with some young kids."
Winder-Barrow (3-3) didn't dominate the entire game, however. Madison County (2-4) led through most of the first quarter and had a 19-16 lead after the first buzzer. McPherson scored 11 points and accounted for four-more via assists. She finished the game with 33 points. Parrish scored 10 points to help the Lady Bulldoggs keep up with the Red Raiders.
But the lead quickly vanished as Parrish and guard Keonna Hamler took over the ball game together. The duo combined for 44 points in the last three quarters. Parrish finished the game with 35 points and Hamler had 21 points, including 3 from beyond the arc and a perfect 4-for-4 night from the free throw line.
Parrish scored 7 points early in the second quarter to give Winder-Barrow a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Winder-Barrow outscored Madison County 21-8 in the second quarter to lead 37-27 at halftime. McPherson only scored 4 points in the second quarter with Ella Chancey accounting for the other 4.
McPherson came back with a vengeance in the third quarter, but she still couldn’t find scoring or defensive help. McPherson scored 17 of her teams’ 19 third quarter points, but Winder-Barrow scored 24 points to continue building the lead. The Bulldoggs led 61-46 going into the fourth quarter. As fouls piled up on the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter, Winder-Barrow stretched its lead to the eventual final score of 82-55.
Winder-Barrow will be back in action Friday, Dec. 6, at Cherokee Bluff, beginning at 7 p.m.
