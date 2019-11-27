The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team finished a point short of winning the annual Tabo's Tip-Off Classic at Jefferson High School, losing 44-43 to Greater Atlanta Christian in the tournament championship game on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The Bulldoggs (3-2) went 2-1 over the three-day tournament, picking up a 54-47 win over St. Pius X on Saturday, Nov. 23, and then holding off host Jefferson 72-69 on Monday, Nov. 25.
Senior guard Tyreek Perkins made the all-tournament team, averaging 22 points over the three days.
Perkins scored 24 points and nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer in Winder-Barrow’s win over Jefferson.
Ahmad Scott and Tim Loud added 10 points each.
The withstood a 33-point onslaught from Jefferson’s Jacob Radaker. Radaker was fouled on a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds remaining but went to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game and missed all three attempts.
Winder-Barrow trailed 23-11 midway through the second quarter before Perkins rallied the Bulldoggs with 11 points in the quarter. He converted a traditional three-point play to cut Jefferson’s lead to 29-24 at the 2:05 mark.
Loud then owned the final 1:09, scoring 8 points in that stretch, including an NBA-range 3-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds left before halftime to narrow Jefferson’s lead to 35-34.
It was Perkins’ turn in the third quarter as he cracked a 3-pointer in the opening moments to put the Bulldoggs on top 37-35, the first of four lead changes during the period. Radaker ended the third quarter with a bucket with seven seconds left, putting the Dragons back ahead 57-56.
Winder-Barrow surged ahead in the fourth quarter with a 13-4 run to take a 69-61 lead — it’s biggest of the night. Jefferson clawed its way back with a 3-pointer from Spencer Darby, a basket from Radaker and then a 3-pointer from Radaker to square the game at 69-69 with 1:29 second remaining.
But Perkins responded with his biggest basket of the night as his 3-point attempt settled into the bottom of the net with 1:15 remaining.
Hayes’ career day leads AHS boys to win
Apalachee senior Brayson Hayes had a big day Saturday, Nov. 23, scoring a career-high 29 points as the Wildcats beat Powdersville High School of Greenville, S.C., 71-59 on the first day of the Jared Cook Classic showcase invitational at North Gwinnett High School.
Hayes scored 9 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats went on a 24-14 run in the period to take a 34-25 lead into halftime. The shooting guard had 8 more points in the third quarter to help the Wildcats (2-4) extend their lead to 56-38 and then 9 in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.
Apalachee snapped a three-game losing skid with the win. Montee Flahn added 14 points while Josue Capeles Torres had 11. Shaan Cook scored 6 points, and Jamonte Wallace scored 5 points and finished with 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
The Wildcats fell 61-53 to Peachtree Ridge on the final day of the showcase on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Apalachee returns to action Friday, Nov. 29, when it will host Monroe Area beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats will host Walnut Grove at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
