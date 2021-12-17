WINDER — The Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team breezed to a 57-37 home win over Shiloh Friday (Dec. 17) to open region play, but the lopsided victory wasn’t foremost on the Bulldoggs’ minds.
Senior guard Shauna Bolt was.
Bolt started and played nearly the entire game following the passing of her mother, Sequeena, the previous evening.
“It’s like I told them before the game, this is the first game I’ve gone into and the No. 1 goal has not been to win,” Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren said. “The No. 1 goal was to make sure Shauna had what she needed, and if we won, great. And they were able to put both of those together. I’m just really proud of them coming together. We break out on ‘family’ every day, and I think we truly exhibited that today.”
Bolt’s freshman teammate, Kerra Butler, made sure it would be a victorious night with a monster 26-point, 18-rebound, seven-block performance in the 20-point rout. The 6-foot forward poured in 14 points in the third quarter alone as Winder-Barrow broke the game open.
“The whole team was supposed to step up tonight,” said Garren, whose squad improved to 10-1. “As a freshman, she did. She handled business. She owned the boards like she was supposed to. We put some fire under them in the second half, and she responded.”
But Garren was most proud of Bolt, who added three points in the victory.
“She lost her mother last night,” Garren said. “There’s not many kids that could have gotten out there and suited up, and still been a leader and still did the role that she did. I’m really proud of her, and I’m really proud of her teammates for carrying her and making sure she could do this tonight.”
Kerra Butler and older sister, Trinity Butler, both reached double figures by halftime — Trinity had 13 points at the break, while Kerra had 10 — yet Shiloh remained in striking distance early in the third quarter, trailing 30-22.
But that’s when the younger Butler took over, scoring the Bulldoggs’ next seven points to give them a 37-25 lead. Trinity Maxey then took a kick-out pass in the corner and buried a 3, pushing the lead to 15 points with 4:16 left in the quarter. Maxey finished with seven points.
Kerra Butler then tallied seven more points for the Bulldoggs in the final 3:30 of the third quarter, increasing Winder-Barrow’s lead to 48-25 entering in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs led by as many as 25 points in the final period.
“I think we attacked well, especially when they stepped out in man-to-man,” Garren said of her team’s offensive performance. “I think Trinity Butler did well attacking. Trinity Maxey did as well, especially coming off an ankle injury. So, any time a team spreads out on us like, that is our goal, get to the rack, read it, respond to that.”
Winder-Barrow returns to play Saturday (Dec. 18, 6 p.m.), hosting rival Apalachee.
SHILOH 75, WINDER-BARROW (BOYS) 52
Winder-Barrow’s Tim Loud scored 31 points, but Class AAAAAA No. 5-ranked Shiloh dominated the second half to hand the Bulldoggs a 75-52 loss in their region opener.
Behind 19 first-half points from Loud, Winder-Barrow trailed 33-30 at the break after having led by 10 points (21-11) after one quarter. The first half saw four lead changes.
But Shiloh wrestled the game away from the Bulldoggs’ in the second half, particularly in the third quarter. The Generals went on a 13-2 run to end the period, culminating with a dunk from 6-foot-8 forward Isaiah Bertie, that produced a 54-40 lead. Shiloh closed the game in similar fashion with a 13-3 run in the final three minutes, including a steal and dunk from Nathan-Odaro Kashama-Aghayere just before the final buzzer.
The Bulldoggs will host Apalachee Saturday (Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m).
