Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team made it into the AAAAAA State Playoffs after an intense, back-and-forth game against Dacula on Wednesday (Feb. 16) where the bulldoggs came out on top 64-56.
The Bulldoggs avenged two previous losses to Dacula by winning in the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament. Loud came out with 25 points and seven rebounds. Holloway had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Winder-Barrow (12-16, 2-10 Region 8-AAAAAA) travels to take on the No. 1 Wheeler on Tuesday at 7 pm in the opening round of the AAAAAA State Playoffs.
"Our guys came out and played with tremendous effort and I think ultimately wanted it more than Dacula tonight,” said head coach Travis McDaniel. “We made a ton of effort plays that helped us win this game. I am so proud of our guys for finding a way to get it done.
“We set one goal for the season and it was to reach the state tournament for a 3rd straight year and we did it,” said McDaniel. “All the hard work, lifting weights, preseason workouts paid off when it mattered most. I couldn't by happier for our group.”
Luke Sheets scored the first three-point shot in the first quarter while Stewart Allen, Tim Loud, and Justice Billings all came in with a bucket a piece. By the end of the first quarter the Bulldoggs had the lead 12-9.
In the second quarter Loud, Jeremiah Holloway, and Brian Arnold each scored two buckets but the Falcons fought back and came out with the upper hand by halftime 31-28.
Allen came in with some incredible defense against Dacula’s best player assuring they could put Winder-Barrow back on the board in the third quarter. Allen, Holloway, and Loud all scored three-point shots and Dominique Jones got on the board with a bucket leading them up to 45-40 against Dacula.
With one minute to go in regulation Loud buried a deep three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter tying the game at 54-54 and putting them into overtime. With the Bulldoggs ahead by one point, Loud made a pass to Conyer Smith who drives a three-point shot giving them the momentum they needed to take the win in the end 64-56.
Winder-Barrow lost its last two Region 8-AAAAA Tournament to settle for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Shiloh defeated the Bulldoggs 52-36 in the semifinals and Habersham Central beat the, 59-51 in the consolation game.
Holloway scored 25 points with 10 boards against Habersham Central and nine points against Shiloh. Loud scored 22 ppoints against Hebersham.
(0) comments
