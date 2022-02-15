On Monday (Feb. 14) the Winder Barrow boys' basketball team defeated Central Gwinnett 79-64 to advance to the second round of the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament.
Winder-Barrow’s Conner Smith came in hot in the first quarter of the game with a quick three-point shot following a bucket. Right behind him was Dominique Jones with another three-point shot along with Stewart Allen who landed two free throws and a basket ending that quarter in the lead 13-4.
The second quarter was electric for the Bulldoggs, scoring 33 points. Tim Loud stepped up his game landing two free throws, two three-point shots, and four baskets. Jones and Jeremiah Holloway also came out with three-point shots while Justice Billings took two buckets for this quarter putting the Bulldoggs up 46-20 by halftime.
"We came out and played with great defensive intensity and were able to set the tone of the game early in the first quarter,” said head coach Travis McDaniel. “We started making shots in the second quarter and put up a season high 33 points in the period."
Luke Sheets stepped into the third quarter landing two free throws and a three-point shot along with Loud who scored a basket and completed two free throws.
Holloway seized the fourth quarter landing two free throws and three buckets while Loud, Jones, and Smith made a bucket each ending the game 79-64.
The Bulldoggs were determined to never let Central Gwinnett get on the board and they played their game exactly the way they planed.
No. 6 Winder-Barrow (12-14, 2-10 Region 8-AAAAAA) will play No. 3 Dacula (14-11, 7-5 Region 8-AAAAAA) on Wednesday (Feb. 16). The Falcons have defeated the Bulldoggs in the last two games they’ve played together.
"We are excited to get the chance to compete for a spot in the state playoffs Wednesday night versus Dacula,” McDaniel said. "We are trying to make it back for the third time in a row which would be a great accomplishment for our kids. But we will have to play really well to beat Dacula who has had our number twice already this season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.