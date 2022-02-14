Senior night was a triumphant night for the Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team as they defeated Habersham Central on Friday (Feb. 11) 78-74.
“I’m just so hyped right now for my seniors because they’ve done nothing but everything we’ve asked," said head coach Travis McDaniel. "Worked hard, practiced hard, even through the rough spots, the ups and downs of the season. To send them out on their senior night like that is really special,”
Habersham Central led 17-13 in the first quarter. The two teams frequently traded the lead throughout the game. With 1:55 left in the second quarter, senior Tim Loud scored his 1,000th point of this season. No basketball player has made that many shots within a season since 2009.
“It felt good,“ Loud said. “I mean I didn’t even know it was coming until it happened but it was a good experience.”
McDaniel hadn’t informed Loud that he had been keeping a record of all Loud’s shots since the beginning of the season.
“He didn’t want to tell me because he didn’t want to get my head hyped up,” he said, but he’s not slowing down any time soon. “We still have more goals to get achieved. Got to keep working.”
By halftime the teams had switched leads again with Winder-Barrow (11-14, 2-10 Region 8-AAAAAA) up 35-32. However, by the end of the third quarter, Habersham Central was in control leading 55-49. The Bulldoggs rallied in the fourth quarter to win 78-74.
Jeremiah Holloway led the Bulldoggs with 31 points and behind him was Loud with 22 points.
Winder-Barrow plays Central Gwinnett on Monday (Feb. 14) in the first round of the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament. If the Bulldoggs win, they will play No. 3 seed Dacula at Lanier on Wednesday (Feb. 16).
“We’ve had one goal the whole season and it was to make it to state because we knew how tough this region was," McDaniel said. "Just getting in is a tremendous accomplishment. We have to win two games next week. We played well in two straight games so we can accomplish that goal.”
