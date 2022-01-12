Winder-Barrow head boys basketball coach Travis McDaniel admits it was an uphill battle on Tuesday (Jan. 11) against the Lanier Longhorns.
With guard Tim Loud still dealing with a severe cramp, the Bulldoggs lost to the Longhorns 70-54.
“They started some plays, making some shots," McDaniel said. "We just could never get going.”
Winder-Barrow (9-7, 0-3 Region 8-AAAAAA) ended the first quarter trailing the Longhorns 16-11 and ultimately weren’t able to push ahead through the rest of the game. By halftime the Longhorns led 32-20, and even though the Bulldoggs seemed to energized in the second half, the Longhorns had turned the game into a 54-36 rout by the end of the third quarter.
“You’re never as good as you think you are, never as bad as you think you are,” McDaniel said. “We had several guys that usually play well that just struggled. This region is never easy, it’s the best region in the state.
“They had a good game plan but we just could not get any type of rhythm on the offensive end. I thought we had a chance early cause we were getting stops, maybe we’d get a lead and take control, offensively. We just couldn’t get it done."
The Bulldoggs search for a region victory continued Thursday (Jan. 13) at Central Gwinnett (5-8, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAAA).
“Central has always played really hard,” he said, “And we’ll be on the road again. We’ve really struggled with the energy that’s required when we go on the road. So that will be a challenge, in itself.”
DACULA 86, WINDER-BARROW 59
Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team fell short against the Dacula on Friday (Jan. 7th) after their highest shooter, Tim Loud, was taken out in the second half by a severe calf cramp.
Without Loud on the floor, the Bulldoggs fell 86-59. Before leaving the game, Loud had 30 points. Stewart Allen pulled in 12, and although Luke Sheats only scored 2 points, he had 9 rebounds. McDaniels says Sheats plays really hard and keeps a lot of plays alive for the team.
By the end of the first half the Bulldoggs were down 36-33, and they hung with he Falcons throughout the third quarter, only trailing 46-42 late in the third. That's when Loud suffered the cramp that would take him out of the game.
"That was our game plan," said head coach Travis McDaniel. "Keep it close for a while and try to win in the fourth. We looked up in the third quarter and it was 46-42 with about three and half minutes on the clock, then Tim cramped up and had to come out. It just kind of snowballed from that point.”
At the end of the third quarter the Falcons pulled away for a 56-47 lead. It only got worse in the fourth quarter with Loud on the bench. Dacula compounded its lead until the scoreboard read 86-59 when the clock ran out.
“The effort was there.” McDaniel said. “We played hard enough, just that last twelve minutes we didn’t execute well.”
Loud admits they really need to work on defense.
“You gotta keep going hard even on bad days," he said. "Even when you feel like you don’t want to work, you have got to go to work.”
