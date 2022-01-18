The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball were taken down by the region rival Buford on Saturday (Jan. 15).
After a competitive first quarter, the Bulldogs couldn't keep up and lost 64-51. Jeremiah Holloway brought in 16 points and Brian Arnold added 14 points, scoring four three-pointers, most in the fourth quarter.
“Our game plan was good.” Said head coach Travis McDaniel. “I thought our guards handled the press really well.”
With the Bulldoggs tying multiple times in the first quarter the Wolves still took the lead at the end 19-14. Although the first half of the game was still neck-and-neck, the Bulldoggs couldn’t hold up to the Wolves who had already made eight three-point shots to lead 25-21 at halftime.
At the end of the third quarter the Wolves had climbed to a 40-33 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Bulldoggs were able to sink four three-pointers, but that just wasn’t enough to preserver over the Wolves, who ended the game on top 64-51.
“It’s a shot makers game and they made them tonight, and we did not," McDaniel said. “Jeremiah Holloway did a great job handling the pressure.”
Winder-Barrow (10-8, 1-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) looks for its seconbd region win this Thursday (Jan. 20) at Habersham Central. The Bulldoggs then travel to Shiloh on Friday (Jan. 21).
Winder-Barrow 82, Central Gwinnett 72
On Thursday (Jan. 13), Winder-Barrow finally got to play Central Gwinnett after their game had been postponed from Tuesday (Jan. 4). The Bulldoggs fought tooth and nail in this game to win 82-72.
“It’s a very difficult place to play and win.” McDaniel said. “Their kids play with a lot of energy.”
He admits his guys struggled making some shots early, while the Black Knights took the lead in the first quarter 15-9.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldoggs to catch their wind as they rose up ending the second quarter leading 30-28. In the third quarter the Black knights banked in a half court shot at the buzzer but the Bulldoggs still led 51-47.
Lead shooter Tim Loud, who has been nursing a leg cramp for weeks, was out again in the fourth quarter which led to a real battle for the Bulldoggs. With seven seconds on the clock, the Black Knights shot missed a free throw, but gathered a rebound and sunk a shot at the buzzer, tying the game 66-66.
The teams exchange baskets for the first two minutes until, with a minute-and-half left, Tim Loud hit a corner three-pointer to put his team up 4 points. After a few fouls from the Black Knights, the Bulldoggs ended the game with a 82-72 win.
“I thought our guys really stayed together and battled some adverse situations tonight.” he said. “We were dealing with Tim having cramping issues and being in and out of lineup, we didn’t think we got the benefit of a few whistles, and we were playing in a hostile environment.”
Despite all that, the Bulldoggs were able to come away victorious. They got a huge night from Holloway who finished with 26 point 14 rebounds and five assists. Loud poured in 20 points and Stewart Allen also pumped in 16 points.
