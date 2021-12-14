The Winder-Barrow boys' basketball team continued its run of success Saturday (Dec. 11) by defeating Prince Avenue.
The Bulldogs defeated the Wolverines 77-55 behind Tim Loud's 18 points. The senior bolstered his numbers with four rebounds and four steals. Jeremiah Holloway added 12 points and eight boards and Stewart Allen scored 13 points with seven assists and six rebounds. Brian Arnold and Dominique Jones scored eight points each.
Winder-Barrow (6-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) never left the result in doubt. The Bulldogs jumped on prince Avenue early, taking a 21-12 lead into the second quarter, and a 40-28 lead into halftime. They continued pulling away in the second half until the lead exceeded 20 points.
"We came out early and knew we had to pressure them," said head coach Steven McDaniel. "I challenged the guys at halftime. I said 28 [points] is a little too much. I told them in the third quarter, lets shoot to hold them to 10.
"In the fourth quarter, I was able to let a lot of the younger guys play and let some older guys rest."
WINDER-BARROW 56, MONROE AREA 55
The Bulldogs won a slugfest with Monroe Area on Friday (Dec. 10) escaping with a one-point victory over their bitter rivals.
Loud scored 23 points to lead the team, he also made five steals and grabbed five rebounds. Holloway scored 19 points on top of three steals and three assists. Conyer Smith added 10 points and six boards, and Allen led the team with 10 rebounds.
"It was a rivalry game and it played out as such," McDaniel said. "We came out with a lot of energy... couldn't sustain it and went down by two at the half. It was a really physical game, like it always in. Monroe is a pretty good group and the best thing they do is that they're really physical."
There was no breathing room between either squad in the first half. Monroe led 27-25 at halftime. However, Winder-Barrow seemed to have the game in hand after a dominant third quarter where it pulled away to take a 45-33 lead. With about four minutes left in the game, Winder-Barrow led by nine points and appeared to have the game in hand, but Monroe Area (1-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) wasn't going away that easy.
A few turnovers allowed Monroe Area to shave the lead. With around 16 seconds left, the Hurricanes hit a layup to take a 55-54 lead. Winder-Barrow had just one chance to win the game. Tim Loud drove to the rim for a layup and drew a foul to go to the free throw line. The senior drained both shots to put Winder-Barrow on top 56-55.
"We were able to bring them out of the zone and made them play man which I thought was in our favor," he said. "We just quit making plays, and to their credit, they made several. It was really a wild finish.
"We should have won handily, and I would have liked to have seen us put it away. To their credit, they made a lot of plays. We didn't play great down the stretch but we were very fortunate to come out of there with a win.
Winder-Barrow goes for a season sweep of the Purple Hurricanes on Tuesday (Dec. 14). That game is at Monroe Area. The Bulldogs open Region 8-AAAAAA play on Friday (Dec. 17) at Shiloh, and on Saturday they host county rival Apalachee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.