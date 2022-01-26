It was a hard loss for Winder-Barrow on Friday (Jan. 21) after sinking six-three pointers in the first half leading 29-28 against the Shiloh at the break.
Winder-Barrow (10-10-1-6 Region 8-AAAAAA) lost to Shiloh 63-44. The Bulldoggs have now lost three-straight region games.
“I knew tonight would be tough as we were playing back to back nights vs two ranked teams,” said head coach Travis McDaniel. “The guys came out with great intensity, but unfortunately we couldn’t maintain it as I think fatigue of playing back to back nights set in during the second half.”
The Generals ramped up their defense and offense going into the third quarter, pulling ahead 48-36. The Bulldoggs couldn’t seem to get a grasp on the ball and were defeated by the Generals 63-44.
Senior Tim Loud carried his team with 21 points followed by Jeremiah Holloway’s nine points.
