The first matchup between Winder-Barrow and Monroe Area was a slugfest that came down to the last second. Tuesday’s (Dec. 14) meeting at Monroe Area was over much earlier.
Winder-Barrow stomped its rival Monroe Area 73-49. Tim Loud led the way with 27 points, three steals and three assists. Jeremiah Holloway added 13 points while leading the team with five boards and four assists. Dominique Jones scored nine points.
“We had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter last game and we kind of threw it away,” said head coach Travis McDaniel. “I was like ‘let’s not let these dudes hang around tonight,’ and we didn’t. We did a good job of that from the jump.”
Winder-Barrow (8-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) hit a three-pointer early and never looked back. Loud scored 16 points and the Bulldogs drained four three-pointers in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs led 23-11 after one quarter and their defense stepped up further in the second quarter to take a 40-20 lead into halftime. Monroe Area (1-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) chipped away at the lead slightly in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth to win by 24 points.
McDaniel expected a physical matchup because the Hurricanes are such a big rival. He was certainly pleased with how his squad handled the physical challenge on Friday.
“We came out and played really well and shot it really well early,” he said. “It was a good all-around effort. Ten guys scored led by Tim Loud. Holloway had a very efficient night shooting, he probably only took seven shots.
“We emphasized this being a toughness game and how it’s a good opportunity for us to improve on our toughness… We rebounded better, we forced turnovers. All-in-all, it was a good night.”
The Bulldogs now enter their region opener on a five-game winning streak. Winder-Barrow hosts No. 5 Shiloh (5-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) this Friday (Dec. 17). The Generals are were runners-up in the region last year and they finished the 2020-21 season in the Sweet 16.
“Shiloh is an extremely tough team,” he said. “They do a lot of things that tough teams do., Here [was] a night for us to work on us getting tougher to match their’s.”
