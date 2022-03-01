Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer team fell short against Dacula 2-0 on Friday (Feb. 25) after after having beaten the Falcons two years in a row.
It was a very passionate game defensively for the Bulldoggs (4-5, 0-3 Region 8-AAAAAA) as they did a great job tackling the ball away from the Falcons and back into their favor.
“We had several chances that were super close,” said head coach Levi Karas. “The ball either came off the post or a last minute trap or save or something like that.”
In their previous game against Buford (6-2-1, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAAA) on Wednesday (Feb. 23), Winder-Barrow lost 1-0 because one of the opposing team members hit a corner, and while the ball pinged around the outside of the net another team member tapped it in for that goal.
“I think our main issue right now is not being able to create as many chances as we want and to finish those chances,” Karas said. “It's not like by any means we're getting blown out on our defensive end, it's just obviously we have to be able to put the goals in ourselves. That's where we're really focusing this week and prepping for tomorrow.”
Winder-Barrow plays Shiloh (2-6, 1-2 Region 8-AAAAAA) on Tuesday (Mar. 1). The Bulldoggs played them twice last year and won both games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.