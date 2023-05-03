Winder-Barrow (23-10) came away with two wins on the road against Villa Rica (23-7) to advance to the Elite Eight round of the state playoffs. The Bulldoggs won both games 3-2 to move on.

In the first 3-2 win, the Bulldoggs took the lead in the seventh inning to come away with the win. The game was tied 2-2 when junior Gabe Tatum hit a fly ball on 1-0 count. An error by the Wildcats’ center fielder led to Tatum getting to first and senior Ryan Ford scoring the run to take the lead.

