Winder-Barrow (23-10) came away with two wins on the road against Villa Rica (23-7) to advance to the Elite Eight round of the state playoffs. The Bulldoggs won both games 3-2 to move on.
In the first 3-2 win, the Bulldoggs took the lead in the seventh inning to come away with the win. The game was tied 2-2 when junior Gabe Tatum hit a fly ball on 1-0 count. An error by the Wildcats’ center fielder led to Tatum getting to first and senior Ryan Ford scoring the run to take the lead.
Junior pitcher Brady Price took the win on the mound for Winder-Barrow. He pitched four innings, striking out five and walking none.
Price took over for Tatum, who started the game. Tatum struck out four and walked three, while allowing five hits and two runs. The Wildcats didn’t get a hit while Price was pitching.
The Bulldoggs opened the scoring in the matchup when Ford hit a solo home run on their first at-bat to take the early 1-0 lead.
Villa Rica got on the board for both of its runs in the third inning to take a 2-1 lead. This was before senior Brooks House singled on a 0-1 count to score junior Jack Perno to tie the game up in the sixth inning.
Winder-Barrow finished with eight hits in the win, as Tatum and Ford both had two hits each.
In the second 3-2 win, the ending was picture perfect for the Bulldoggs. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, they loaded the bases. Then, similar to the game-winning play in the first game, an error by the Wildcats on a fly ball by Tatum led to junior Clayton Rice and sophomore Ayden Hall scoring the series-clinching runs.
Villa Rica got the scoring going with a run in both the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead in an attempt to save its season.
Winder-Barrow responded with a strong defensive effort for the rest of the game and a significant run in the sixth inning. Sophomore Cam Hodge singled on a 2-0 count to score Ford and make it a 2-1 game headed into the final inning.
Senior Blake Baldwin pitched the Bulldoggs Varsity to victory. He went three innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, while also striking out one and walking one.
House started the game for Winder-Barrow and pitched four innings. He allowed two runs on two hits, striking out three and walking one.
Winder-Barrow now prepares for another tough test when it travels to Peachtree City Saturday to take on McIntosh (28-5). The Chiefs are ranked fourth in the state, while the Bulldoggs are ranked fifth.
