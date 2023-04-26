Winder-Barrow (21-10) defeated Calhoun (10-21) in both parts of the state playoff’s opening round Monday to advance to the Sweet 16.
In the first matchup, the Bulldoggs came away with a 7-4 win after taking a late lead and holding on to secure the victory.
The Yellow Jackets led 4-3 headed into the bottom of the fifth inning before the Bulldoggs scored two runs to take the lead.
Calhoun’s pitcher threw two wild pitches with senior Layton Pruitt on base to allow him to steal second and third base shortly afterwards. Then, junior Noah Anderson took a sacrifice out on a 2-2 count to bring Pruitt home to tie the game up at 4-4.
Senior Brooks House scored shortly afterwards when junior Clayton Rice singled on an 0-1 count to bring him home and take the 5-4 lead.
Winder-Barrow built onto that lead with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Ryan Ford homered on a full 3-2 count to increase the lead to 6-4. Then, sophomore Cam Hodge tripled on a 1-0 count to bring junior Gabe Tatum home for the 7-4 lead.
Calhoun scored each of its four runs in the third inning, building momentum prior to Winder-Barrow taking momentum back.
Ford and Tatum led the way for the Bulldoggs. Ford scored three runs and had an RBI, while Tatum had two runs and an RBI. Pruitt and House were responsible for the other two runs.
Sophomore Ayden Hall took the win on the mound for Winder-Barrow. Hall surrendered zero runs on one hit over 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine and walking zero. Five of those strikeouts came in the sixth and seventh inning to seal the win for the Bulldoggs.
Tatum started the game for Winder-Barrow. The pitcher surrendered four runs on three hits over 2 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Subsequently, Winder-Barrow clinched their spot in the Sweet 16 with a 3-0 win over Calhoun.
House and senior Blake Baldwin combined to throw a shutout on the mound. They struck out 14 pitchers combined in the win.
House came away with the win, pitching six innings. He only allowed five hits, while striking out 12 on his own. Baldwin pitched in the seventh, striking out two to earn the save for the Bulldoggs.
Ford led the way once again for the Bulldoggs, finishing with three more runs to send his team to the next round. He also stole four bases.
Winder-Barrow racked up four hits in the game. Tatum and Pruitt both collected two hits. Tatum batted in Ford in the top of the seventh to cushion Winder-Barrow’s lead. Anderson also batted in Ford in the third inning to open the scoring in the contest.
Winder-Barrow will face the winner of Kell and Villa Rica on Saturday, April 29. The team will host Kell or travel to Villa Rica, depending on the victor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.