Winder-Barrow (18-8 overall, 10-2 region) advanced to the championship game with a 46-39 win over Eastside (21-6 overall, 9-3 region) Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Similar to how each of the games has gone on the Bulldoggs’ eight-game win streak, they pulled away from the Eagles with a 12-3 run in the third quarter and never looked back from there.
The run was sparked by a 3-pointer by freshman guard Jerrin Samuel on Winder-Barrow’s first possession. From there, Bulldogg seniors Jeremiah Holloway, Justice Billings and Dominique Jones took over offensively for the next four minutes. Meanwhile, the entire team stepped it up defensively for the final four minutes, holding the Eagles scoreless to close the period.
“We talked about it at halftime, being up 20-16 at the half, and we didn't feel like we played well at all,” head coach Travis McDaniel said. “Not that we played bad – we got good looks. We just didn't make any. Maybe it was nerves –the first time playing in the region tournament, playing in front of your home crowd in a big game. But then, we talked about third quarter being our quarter during this run”
Following the big Winder-Barrow run, Eastside made an effort to fight back in the fourth, pulling as close as five points with less than a minute left in the game. The Bulldoggs missed the front-end free throw in back-to-back one-and-one situations to open the door for the Eagles’ effort.
“It just boiled down to (needing to) just step up and make a couple free throws,” McDaniel said. “You get (the lead) to three possessions, and you feel good about it.”
Points came at a premium for both teams in the first half. Winder-Barrow was only able to muster up five points in the first quarter, as the two teams were knotted up 5-5 at the start of the second period.
“We just couldn't make a shot,” McDaniel said. “We packed in a zone, and we knew they weren't a great shooting team. Defensively, we did a tremendous job. They have one kid that can really shoot it. We talked about playing zone and knowing where he's at.”
“We did a tremendous job to get all five guys on the court communicating in the first half, guys on a bench were communicating where he was at. So, super proud of them for that. We spent two days working on it, and to see that gameplay go through was big.”
Although defense was a motif in the slugfest in Winder Wednesday night, the Bulldoggs didn’t turn the ball over often, finishing with only two turnovers in the game. McDaniel quickly remarked that he hasn’t seen a turnover mark that low since becoming Winder-Barrow’s coach.
