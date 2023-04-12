Winder-Barrow (17-8 overall, 7-2 region) claimed a 4-3 victory on Thursday, despite a big three-run push by Peachtree Ridge (10-13 overall, 3-5 region) in the third inning.
The Bulldoggs pulled away to take the win with three runs of their own in the fourth inning.
Brady Price was the winning pitcher for Winder-Barrow. The righty surrendered zero runs on two hits over three innings, striking out seven and walking none. Camden Hodge threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Hodge recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Bulldoggs.
Brooks House started the game for Winder-Barrow, surrendering three runs on four hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one.
Ryan Ford went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Bulldoggs in hits.
Then, a few runs at a time, Winder-Barrow built a big lead over Archer (10-13 overall, 7-3 region), taking home a 7-1 victory over the Tigers on Friday.
The Bulldoggs fired up the offense in the first inning, when Layton Pruitt grounded out, scoring one run.
In the top of the third inning, Archer tied things up at one when Logan Pogorzelski singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Winder-Barrow pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Ayden Hall singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run and Ryan Ford singled on the first pitch thrown to him, scoring one run.
Blake Baldwin pitched Winder-Barrow to victory. The pitcher lasted four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out four. Clayton Rice and Hall entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
The Bulldoggs collected 11 hits on the day. Ryan McNalley, Gabe Tatum and Ford all managed multiple hits.. McNalley led all Bulldoggs with three hits in his three at bats.
However, Winder-Barrow couldn’t keep that momentum going on Monday, falling behind early and taking a 9-3 loss to Loganville (19-7 overall, 9-0 region). The Red Devils took the lead on a double in the second inning to end the Bulldoggs’ 10-game win streak.
Region-leading Loganville scored five runs in the seventh inning. Loganville big bats were led by Tucker Segars, Jordan Johnson, Layne Ayers and Jaylen Jones, all driving in runs in the frame.
Gabe Tatum took the loss for Winder-Barrow. Tatum went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven.
Brooks House went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Winder-Barrow in hits.
Winder-Barrow will hope to get back on track when it travels to Loganville for a rematch on Wednesday before a back-to-back against Clarke Central on Friday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.