It’s a new era of football in Winder as the Bulldoggs undergo their first season with a new head coach: Robert Paxia. Under Paxia’s lead, the Bulldoggs will look to return to the playoffs and reverse the struggles from the past two seasons.

“My goal is for our kids to approach every game with a high level of importance and excitement to get better (each) week and to win the game,” Paxia said. “If we can do that, we’ll be pretty good by the end of the year.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.