It’s a new era of football in Winder as the Bulldoggs undergo their first season with a new head coach: Robert Paxia. Under Paxia’s lead, the Bulldoggs will look to return to the playoffs and reverse the struggles from the past two seasons.
“My goal is for our kids to approach every game with a high level of importance and excitement to get better (each) week and to win the game,” Paxia said. “If we can do that, we’ll be pretty good by the end of the year.”
That goes hand in hand with the culture Paxia hopes to establish with the Bulldoggs in the coming months and going forward into the future. Furthermore, he wants his team to move as a family, not just a team.
“The main piece of our culture here at the very beginning is going to be about family and building positive relationships throughout our entire team,” Paxia said. “The other part of that goes into positivity. I’ve told our kids a bunch of times: positivity brings success. No matter the night, finding a positive outcome and a way for us to get better and overcome obstacles, because that’s the big task.”
Last year, Winder-Barrow was .500 at 5-5 and narrowly missed the playoffs.
The Bulldoggs had the opportunity to make the playoffs if the team could defeat Clarke Central at home by eight or more points. With a 37-36 loss, those hopes were crushed.
Now, they come into 2023 with essentially an entirely new team. According to Paxia, there are only five returning starters from last year’s team. Junior center Mason Woods is a leader on offense for Winder this season, while Paxia cites the trio of senior linebacker Tank Harris and senior safeties AJ Johnson and Ryan McNally as the leaders on defense.
“Their leadership has been more in wanting everybody to be accountable to everything that’s going on,” Paxia said. “That’s really where you want your leadership to go. It’s the coaches’ job to coach and critique. It’s the players’ job to build and pick each other up. Those guys encouragement – that’s where you’re gonna see your growth come from.”
Paxia’s vision for his novel team comes with a distinct intent to put in effort on the field and come away with that same aforementioned growth throughout the season.
“Offensively, our focus is going to be execution and physicality,” Paxia said. “On defense, we’re going to talk about alignment and assignments. Getting to the ball and arriving with violence. The big part of it is we’re going to be physical all the time in everything we do. We train hard in the weight room to be physical.”
Paxia believes the inexperience of the 2023 Bulldoggs is a positive, as they can only learn and grow with what they’ve been taught by this year’s coaching staff.
With that opportunity and the focuses Paxia has implemented, he said has seen tremendous growth out of his team, especially on offense.
“Offensively, from the spring until now, we have grown exponentially – I can’t even measure it,” Paxia said.
“In the spring, it was very new for a lot of kids, who were very green and inexperienced. Now, we have been to multiple 7-on-7s and multiple OTAs. We have played in a scrimmage. Understanding of what we’re trying to do on offense has vastly improved. There has been a lot of learning and teaching that has taken place. I feel really good about our group.”
That said, Paxia said he’s most excited to see his team grow up in the coming season.
“This is a young group, so the same group that we run out there with this first week will probably be the same group we run out with next year,” Paxia said.
“So, for those guys, this whole year will be about getting better and learning.”
