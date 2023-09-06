Similar to last year, Winder-Barrow (3-0) jumped out to an early lead against Salem and never looked back en route to a 56-6 home win.
The Bulldogg defense was stifling, producing numerous turnovers in the game. They forced three first-half turnovers and only allowed three sets of downs past midfield before the break.
Two of those turnovers came by the hand of senior Kenny Dominguez, who came away with two picks on the night.
“We did a good job challenging the ball in the air, which is something we’re gonna continue to work on in order for us to do the things that we want to do,” head coach Robert Paxia said.
“We’ve got to be good at stopping the run, and we’ve got to be good at stopping the pass. We’ve got to play good defense.”
The Bulldoggs scored the first five touchdowns of the game to go ahead 35-0 early. According to Paxia, the effort was fueled by the outside noise surrounding their performance against M.L. King in the week prior.
“We wanted to come out and play well, because we didn’t play well last week,” Paxia said. “The whole week, they heard about how bad they played, how bad we started, how bad we finished and how bad we executed.”
“Just trying to let them know that we’re better than that. We worked way too hard for that. They came out, they played better early and they were able to keep it going.”
Senior Evan Lynn found his groove once again behind center for the Bulldoggs, finding senior receiver JJ Carlyle for two different touchdowns passes in the first half. He completed 7 of 15 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
To complement the passing game, the beat rolled on for Winder on the ground as the running game dominated for the third consecutive game to start the season.
Sophomores Xavier McCoy and MJ Dowdy were forces on the ground producing 101 and 85 yards each. The ground game produced five touchdowns total Friday night as a part of the offensive onslaught.
“I’ve seen a lot of chemistry with the O-line and me and Zay (McCoy),” Dowdy said after the win. “If we make a bad play, we lift each other up – on to the next play. We keep it running. (I’ve also seen) all the drills, hard work and dedication we put into practice as well too.”
