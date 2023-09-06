Similar to last year, Winder-Barrow (3-0) jumped out to an early lead against Salem and never looked back en route to a 56-6 home win.

The Bulldogg defense was stifling, producing numerous turnovers in the game. They forced three first-half turnovers and only allowed three sets of downs past midfield before the break.

