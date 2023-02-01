There was a playoff-level atmosphere in the gym Friday night as Winder-Barrow (15-8, 8-2) narrowly defeated Flowery Branch (15-7, 5-5) at home to continue its five-game winning streak.
After pulling away in the third quarter, the Bulldoggs managed to keep the Falcons at arms length to come away with the win. They outscored the Falcons 18-9 in the period.
The defensive intensity coming out of the break is what allowed them to create that distance, according to head coach Travis McDaniel.
“It's just our bigs have, throughout the course of the year, have gotten a lot better at just walling up and defending without fouling, which is huge,” McDaniel said. “Like those are the big six-foot-six is huge for high school. You have (smaller guards) going in there trying to shoot over that, so you have an advantage as long as you don't bail them out with a foul. It’s a tough shot.”
“Our guards have done a good job guarding the ball, guarding without fouling, and I think we've just progressively gotten better and better on that side of the ball. That helps keep your offense on the other end.”
The crowd was rowdy from the onset of the game, and that played a significant factor in Winder-Barrow’s ability to build momentum throughout the game, especially in the third quarter.
“Those guys are awesome, man,” McDaniel said. “We talked to him daily. You know about how important they are. I told them, ‘Man when y'all are that hyped up, you're worth at least six to eight points a game.’ Jerry or justice or somebody gets a big-time dunk, and they go nuts. Then, the other team comes down and takes a bad shot. They try to get a get-back play. So, it's just a huge advantage. Those guys know how much they mean.”
The first half was a back-and-forth affair as both teams fought for positioning and momentum as the game progressed. Senior guard Jeremiah Holloway scored 10 first-half points in an effort to keep his team afloat. He finished with a game-high 24 points, six rebounds, five rebounds and five steals.
Junior guard Tyrin Sims scored 12 points, sophomore guard Brian Arnold scored 10 and senior big Justice Billings scored eight points and had nine rebounds.
Winder-Barrow travels to Eastside Friday to take on the top-seeded Eagles (19-4, 9-2) in a battle for the No. 1 seed in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.