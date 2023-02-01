There was a playoff-level atmosphere in the gym Friday night as Winder-Barrow (15-8, 8-2) narrowly defeated Flowery Branch (15-7, 5-5) at home to continue its five-game winning streak.

After pulling away in the third quarter, the Bulldoggs managed to keep the Falcons at arms length to come away with the win. They outscored the Falcons 18-9 in the period.

