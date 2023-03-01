No. 8 Winder-Barrow (20-9) lost in overtime to No. 5 Mays (20-8) 69-68 at home Saturday evening. Mays was able to score the game-winning floater with just four seconds remaining. 

The Bulldoggs were down four with under 20 seconds left in the extra period after Mays senior Saulamon Evans knocked down a layup moments prior. However, senior point guard Jeremiah Holloway scored five points in two seconds to take the 68-67 lead with only 15 seconds left in the game. He scored a layup and immediately stole the ball back on the inbounds before scoring another and-one layup and the subsequent free throw. 

