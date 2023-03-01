No. 8 Winder-Barrow (20-9) lost in overtime to No. 5 Mays (20-8) 69-68 at home Saturday evening. Mays was able to score the game-winning floater with just four seconds remaining.
The Bulldoggs were down four with under 20 seconds left in the extra period after Mays senior Saulamon Evans knocked down a layup moments prior. However, senior point guard Jeremiah Holloway scored five points in two seconds to take the 68-67 lead with only 15 seconds left in the game. He scored a layup and immediately stole the ball back on the inbounds before scoring another and-one layup and the subsequent free throw.
Only seconds later, Mays’ Mykel Williams came down the sideline and laid the ball up to punch his team’s ticket to the Elite Eight.
When I called timeout, I wanted (Holloway) to be able to catch his breath and also wanted to talk about how we're going to finish the last possession,” head coach Travis McDaniel reflected. “I told them (Williams) is gonna be the guy that shoots it. I’m gonna put our best player on him, and we're gonna ride it out.”
“I thought Jerry made a great defensive play. Our guys had a great contest. Tip your cap to Mykel Williams. He's a big time player, and he made a huge shot – a shot that I'd say is probably low percentage. But, he drilled it and sent them to the Elite Eight. (The Raiders) just made one more play on what was a heck of a game to advance to the next round.”
Winder-Barrow started off hot as its offense was firing on all cylinders in the first half. This came behind the play of Holloway. Holloway had 16 points before the break to lead his team to the 35-26 lead going into intermission. He finished with a game-high 30 points, six rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.
“If you want to stop Jeremiah Holloway, you don't play man-defense,” McDaniel said. “I wasn't surprised (by his performance) at all. I told him in pregame, ‘Some people were asking me how I feel about tonight. If I got number two suited up, I like our chance.’
“He's a special kid and a tremendous talent,” McDaniel continued. “I just hurt for him, because he played so well – as did a lot of our guys. I'm just so proud of the effort.”
Senior big man Justice Billings and freshman guard Jerrin Samuel were also key contributors for the Bulldoggs. Billings had 11 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks. Samuel finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
The third quarter was dominated by Mays. The Raiders went on a 17-6 run to take their first lead with 2:39 left in the period. Much of that came at the hands of Mays’ Derron Lindsey II, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the period to fuel the Raiders’ comeback.
They outscored the Bulldoggs 24-11 to take the 50-46 lead into the fourth and set up the wild finish.
The Bulldoggs, then, came out with an intense flurry of offense in the first half of the fourth, going on a 12-4 run before Lindsey knocked down two more 3-pointers to halt Winder-Barrow’s progress.
In overtime, free throw shooting became Winder-Barrow’s Achilles Heel down the stretch. Senior Conyer Smith and sophomore Brian Arnold were fouled early in the period, but they were both unable to knock down the free throws on the front end of the one-and-ones.
“The free throw line was huge, especially late,” McDaniel said. “We got fouled a couple times – because we got into the paint – just couldn't couldn't convert.”
After the tough loss, McDaniel said he didn’t talk about the game in the locker room. He just expressed how much he loved the group and how special they were this season.
“I told them, ‘Man, I was honored to coach y'all. You're a special group. You've done things that hadn't been done here in 20-plus years. That's legendary.’” McDaniel said. “They can't take away the Region Championship. They can't take away hosting two state playoff games. You can't take away winning the first home state playoff game. Can't take away that this team brought back excitement.”
