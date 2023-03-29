Winder-Barrow (12-7 overall, 5-1 region) came away with the 8-6 win Friday evening against Jefferson (13-6 overall, 5-3 region).
The Bulldoggs took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back from there. They scored four runs in the period from a string of hits.
It started with sophomore Cam Hodge hitting a single to bring senior Ryan Ford across back. Next, senior Carson Royal had a double to bring junior Gabe Tatum and sophomore Collins Waldrop across the mound. Then, junior Noah Anderson had a single to bring Royal in to make the score 7-3 headed into the penultimate inning.
“We got some character, and we know what we need to do,” head coach Brian Smith said after the win. “So, the pieces are here for us to be a really good team this year. We just have to be consistent with it.”
Winder-Barrow made the lead 8-3 in the sixth when Royal batted in Tatum.
“That's been our thing: We're trying to find a consistent level of play all the time,” Smith said. “So, for 130 pitches, or however many total, we're in that game right there. I felt like we were on time and in (the game) and competing. I hope that that's going to be something that we just stick with.”
However, Jefferson made a strong effort to make it a game at the top of the sixth. The Dragons scored three runs in the failed comeback.
“I always love to see if we do get behind, (we want to) chip away, chip away and then eventually break the big one,” Smith said. “No matter what's going on, if we're ahead or behind, we're just playing hard. That's what I'm proud of this group for: It doesn't matter what the scoreboard is doing. We're just doing things the right way all the time.”
Brooks House was on the pitcher's mound for the Bulldoggs, allowing five hits and six runs over six and two-thirds innings and striking out nine. After his fatigued arm gave up a couple of hits, the Bulldoggs turned to senior Blake Baldwin to close things out.
Winder-Barrow nailed one home run on the evening by way of Ryan Ford in the first inning. It was followed shortly by an RBI by senior Layton Pruitt, bringing Tatum in to take the 2-1 lead early.
The Bulldoggs tallied 12 hits on the day. Tatum, Royal, Anderson and Ford all collected multiple hits in the region win. Tatum went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Winder-Barrow in hits.
“Right now, we just need to continue to hit, and I feel like our pitching staff is strong,” Smith said. “If we support them with the runs like we did today – the defense has been consistent (as it is) – we're going to be okay. We just have to keep hitting.”
The two teams faced off again Monday evening with the Bulldoggs coming away with the 5-1 win again in the second half of the home-and-home series.
Pruitt had three hits for two RBIs in the win, bringing in Waldrop to open the scoring in the first inning and Ford in the fifth inning to take the 3-0 lead. Ford scored twice, the other coming in the seventh inning by way of Anderson’s line drive to center field.
Tatum also scored in the seventh to give the Bulldoggs the late four-run lead. Junior Jack Perno took the sacrifice fly out to bring Tatum in.
The other run came in the top of the third when Anderson hit a groundball to bring in Waldrop to take the 2-0 lead.
Tatum took the win for Winder-Barrow on the mound. The righty lasted four innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out five. Pruitt threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Winder-Barrow hopes to continue its five-game winning streak as it now prepares to take on Eastside Wednesday and Friday evenings in a home-and-home before traveling to Archer Tuesday evening.
