It took 21 long years, but Winder-Barrow was able to mount itself on top of its region in the first year after the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) realignment.
The Bulldoggs won the region championship Friday night to cap off their run to the state playoffs. They have now won their last nine games in a competitive 8-5A region.
“Feels amazing, and I'm just so proud of this group,” head coach Travis McDaniel said. “Day one of summer, we talked about how we knew we were a good team, and we set an expectation, our goal.”
Knowing the potential that the Bulldoggs had, McDaniel sat his guys down, and they came up with the motto of “Banner Season” for this year.
“We looked up at the banner sitting up there, and we saw our last region championship, it was 2002,” McDaniel said. “The motto from there was ‘Banner Season.’ Everything we do is for the banner.”
Even so, the Bulldoggs knew that their goals wouldn’t come easy. It would take hard work throughout the entire year. So, they put in more work than they had put in before.
“Everybody sees the product on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday nights,” McDaniel said. “Nobody sees the second period – hour and a half weight lifting every day. Nobody sees the four-on-ones at 6:45 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon. (The hard work) these guys put in during the Fall League.”
“They had worked their butts off and earned the right to be here.”
McDaniel said this moment will be one to remember for him and his team for years to come.
“To set a goal, work towards it and then accomplish it, it's just awesome,” McDaniel said. “It's something you'll be able to live with the rest of your life, and that’s something they can't take away. No matter what they'll always be the 2022-23 Region 8-5A Champions. It's awesome.”
To add the icing onto the cake, McDaniel was named the Region 8-5A Coach of the Year after leading Winder-Barrow to the No. 2 seed entering the region tournament and then winning the whole thing.
Even so, McDaniel credits his coaching staff and his players for his accomplishment.
“Coach of the Year just tells you I got really good players and really good assistants,” McDaniel joked after winning the Region Championship. “I just try not to mess it up. I won Coach of the Year, but you can get that to my staff. You could give that to Jerry (Holloway). You could give that to a number of guys on our team, and because they made it really easy for me.”
Most specifically, McDaniels credits a good part of the Bulldoggs’ success to Jeremiah Holloway, who also won Region 8-5A Player of the Year.
“We talk about it all the time – we say three guys can’t ever have a bad day when we practice or in a game from an energy and effort standpoint: the head coach, the best player and the point guard,” McDaniel said, “Well for us, two of those are the same guy.”
“When your best player is Jeremiah Holloway – he's an incredible talent as a player, but he's an even better person. All his teammates love him. All the teachers in the building love him. He's a great kid. He's easy to like, and he works hard every day. If the energy is lacking in practice, I can go off to the side and tell him we need to pick it up, and he'll rally the troops without being condescending. He's just a great leader. We don't (win the region championship) without him helping lead the way.”
Now, after achieving its first goal of the region championship, Winder-Barrow turns its attention to its next goal: making a deep run in the state playoffs with Cartersville as its first roadblock.
McDaniel doesn’t want his guys to look towards the state championship. He wants them to take the state playoffs one game at a time.
“Maybe, we just set smaller goals – really the goal we’re gonna set is 1-0,” McDaniel said when asked about the state playoffs. “We have to win five games to be a state champion. I think this group can make a serious run at it. We say it all the time: To go 5-0, you have to start by going 1-0.”
