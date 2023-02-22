Winder-Barrow (19-8) stormed back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to earn its first region championship in over two decades with a 63-61 win over Jefferson (10-17) at home Friday night.
Junior guard Tyrin Sims salted the game away with a clutch and-one layup finish with just 25 seconds left in the game, putting the Bulldoggs up 63-59 after converting the free throw moments later.
Winder-Barrow had hoped to put the underdog Jefferson away early, as they opened the contest on a 12-2 run in the first four minutes. However, the Dragons fought back over the next 12 minutes of the game to take the 35-25 lead just after the onset of the third quarter.
The comeback effort came on the backs of Sims and the Bulldogg seniors in the third. Senior point guard Jeremiah Holloway scored 10 of Winder-Barrow’s 20 points in the period. This included two 3-pointers with under two minutes left in the third to take their first lead (45-42) midway through the second.
“I'm so proud of them,” head coach Travis McDaniel said after the win. “They could have folded. We were down 10 in the third quarter, but this group just stayed together, stayed connected. We preach that. We made enough plays that I can't say enough about. Everybody made a big shot.”
Holloway finished with a team-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth defensive showdown. Both teams could only score once in the first two minutes and twice halfway through the quarter.
However, the closing minutes of the game entailed both teams fighting to put points on the board. Freshman guard Jerrin Samuel hit a 3-pointer with 3:28 left to take the 56-51 lead before Jefferson scored twice in the next minute to respond.
Sims, then, laid the ball up with 1:25 left to make it a two-possession game before the Dragons nailed a 3-pointer with just a minute remaining to set up Sims’ aforementioned heroics to seal the game. Overall, he had 12 points, three assists and four rebounds.
Following the game, Holloway was named Region 8-5A Player of the Year, and McDaniel was named Region 8-5A Coach of the Year. Holloway, Samuel and senior big Justice Billings were also named to the All-Region Team. Samuel is the first freshman to be selected for an All-Region team for Winder-Barrow in over 20 years, according to McDaniel.
Holloway led the team in scoring with 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Samuel averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 40% from behind the arc. Billings averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, while shooting 79% from the field.
After clinching a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs, Winder-Barrow now prepares to host Cartersville (12-15) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
