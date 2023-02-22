Winder-Barrow (19-8) stormed back from a double-digit deficit in the second half to earn its first region championship in over two decades with a 63-61 win over Jefferson (10-17) at home Friday night.

Junior guard Tyrin Sims salted the game away with a clutch and-one layup finish with just 25 seconds left in the game, putting the Bulldoggs up 63-59 after converting the free throw moments later.

