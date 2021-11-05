BUFORD — Missed opportunities loomed large as Winder-Barrow missed out on a chance for postseason football.
The Bulldoggs fell 22-13 at Lanier Friday (Nov. 5) as Winder-Barrow saw four different drives inside the Longhorn 25-yard line yield no points in a season-ending loss.
Those drives ended in a turnover-on-downs, missed field goal, interception and another turnover-on-downs. The Bulldoggs also saw a drive end at the Lanier 31-yard line with a fumble as Winder-Barrow finished the season at 4-6 and Lanier secured the final spot out of Region 8-AAAAAA for the state playoffs. The teams entered the contest tied for fourth place in the region.
Still, Winder-Barrow remained within striking distance of the Longhorns late, forcing a missed field goal with 4:08 left to play to keep the deficit at 22-13.
The Bulldoggs then moved down to the Lanier 18-yard line on eight plays, but the drive stalled from there with four-straight incompletions. Quarterback Conyer Smith’s final pass was placed a bit too high for receiver Stewart Allen in the end zone as Winder-Barrow gave the ball back to the Longhorns with 1:41 left in the game.
Lanier knocked out a pair of first downs with two long runs and ended the game in victory formation at the Bulldogg 29-yard line.
Winder-Barrow found the end zone twice in the loss, the first coming in the second quarter when Smith connected with Allen for a 42-yard touchdown pass at the 6:50 mark.
Allen got behind the Lanier secondary, hauled in a deep ball from Smith around the 5-yard line and was able to keep his balance and score. The long throw-and-catch pulled the Bulldoggs to within 8-6 of the Longhorns but a subsequent 2-point conversion attempt to tie the game failed.
Tyreeck Hall found the end zone in the third quarter, racing 21 yards for a score with 2:32 left in the period as Winder-Barrow cut the Longhorns' lead to 15-13 with over a quarter left to play.
But the Longhorns quickly pushed the lead back out on a bizarre play. Junior tailback Bryan Williams fumbled the ball after gaining positive yardage, but teammate Keller Hartl scooped up the lose ball and sprinted the rest of the way to the end zone. The play covered 36 yards as Lanier took a 22-13 lead with 0:47 left in the third quarter.
Lanier finished with 253 yards rushing on the night, led by Williams, who had 131 yards on 24 carries. The Longhorns finished with 334 total yards.
Lanier quarterback Carson Thomas was 9-of-17 passing for 81 yards and added 56 yards on five carries, including a 4-yard score with 1:28 left in the first quarter and a 2-point conversion that gave the Longhorns a 8-0 lead.
Savodd Underwood also found the end zone for Lanier, scoring on a 4-yard run at the 8:57 mark in the third quarter that pushed the Longhorns' advantage to 15-6.
Winder-Barrow actually out-gained Lanier, finishing with 370 yards of total offense, led by Allen, who had a monster night with 10 catches for 149 yards. Hill finished with 88 rushing yards, which included a 65-yard run, on just three carries. Smith was 16-of-31 passing for 225 yards.
Lanier 22, Winder-Barrow 13
WBHS 0 6 7 0 — 13
LHS 8 0 14 0 — 22
LHS — Carson Thomas 7-yard run (Thomas 2-point conversion), first quarter, 1:28, 8-0
WBHS — Stewart Allen 42-yard pass from Conyer Smith (2-point try no good), second quarter, 6:50, 8-6
LHS — Savodd Underwood 2-yard run (PAT good), third quarter, 8:57, 15-6
WBHS — Tyreeck Hill 21-yard run (PAT good), third quarter, 2:32, 15-13
LHS — Keller Hartl 36-yard run (PAT good), third quarter, 0:47, 22-13
