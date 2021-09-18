Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley predicted in advance of his team’s matchup with Cedar Shoals that it would face a barnburner with the visiting Jaguars. And Friday’s game looked to be moving in that direction until the Bulldoggs put an emphatic stop to all that in the fourth quarter.
Protecting a 22-18 lead, the Bulldoggs (2-2) scored two touchdowns and came up with two fourth-down stops — including one on a fake punt — as Winder-Barrow put away Cedar Shoals, 36-18, on homecoming night. The previous four meetings in this series had been decided by six points or less.
“That’s a very good football team over there,” Dudley said, “and I was really pleased with the guys holding their composure, continuing to play.”
The victory avenged a 49-43 overtime home loss to the Jaguars two years ago.
Junior Bulldogg running back Aidan Thompson scored four touchdowns and set up another with an interception deep in Jaguar territory to help Winder-Barrow snap a two-game losing skid. He finished with 118 yards on 16 carries.
“He had a great game tonight,” Dudley said. “Nobody does it on an island. He’s got a lot of help out there, but we were super proud of him. He’s a high-effort, high-energy guy. He does a great job for us.”
Thompson scored on runs of 12 and 38 yards in the second quarter, and then put the game away in the fourth quarter with two more scores. The 230-pounder plowed in from two yards out with 9:26 left in the game to put the Bulldoggs up 29-18. Tre Gaudlock set up the score with a long punt return to the Jaguar 20. Thomspon added a 22-yard touchdown run — which followed immediately after a Jaguar failed fake punt — with 7:03 to give the Bulldogs a comfortable 18-point lead.
Cedar Shoals pushed deep into Bulldogg territory late, but the drive died at the Winder-Barrow 11-yard line after the Bulldoggs forced an incompletion on fourth down to finish off their fourth win in the last five meetings with Jaguars.
Winder-Barrow raced out to a 9-0 lead early in this game.
A first-quarter interception from Thompson led to a 1-yard touchdown run from Conyer Smith. Thompson had initially scored on the interception return but a penalty negated the touchdown.
The Bulldoggs then recorded a safety on the Jaguars’ subsequent possession when an errant snap ended up in the end zone.
But Devin Hester got the Jaguars on the board later by catching a short pass on the sideline and doing the rest of the work with his feet, tightroping his way to a 46-yard touchdown at the 1:32 mark in the first quarter. A blocked extra point kept the score at 9-6. The Jaguars had two extra points blocked on the night and missed another.
After Thompson scored on his 12-yard run in the second quarter — set up by a 22-yard completion from Smith to Tyreeck Hall — Cedar Shoals quarterback Anthony Hubbard answered with a 2-yard touchdown with 6:13 left in the first half.
Thompson’s 38-yard touchdown run at the 5:47 mark, during which he broke multiple tackles, gave the Bulldoggs a 22-12 which they would take into the half. Omarious Smith set up the touchdown with a kickoff return to the Cedar Shoals 38.
Tyson Sailors pulled the Jaguars to within four points — 22-18 — with a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left in the third quarter.
With the win, Winder-Barrow starts Region 8-AAAAAA play next Friday (Sept. 24) at Habersham Central. Dudley said entering that portion of the schedule with a victory was much-needed.
“We’ve been off for a week. We had a bad loss and then an open date, it’s been a tough two weeks around here,” Dudley said. “We’re glad to get a win, get back to .500. We start region play next week, so we feel like we’re back on track and ready to roll."
