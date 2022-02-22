Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team lost to Habersham Central 61-51 in the Region 8-AAAAAA consolation game after the Raiders came out with a 16 point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Winder-Barrow enters the AAAAAA State Playoffs as the No. 4 seed and was matched with Kell from Region 6-AAAAAA in the first round.
The Lady Doggs trailed 7-23 going into the second quarter. Trinity Butler pushed back with a three-point shot and two buckets. Taniyah Parrish got two buckets and Trinity Maxey landed two free throws along with a bucket but Winder-Barrow was still down 23-33 at halftime.
Winder-Barrow (21-8, 8-4 Region 8-AAAAAA) kept its momentum in the third quarter with Parrish nailing a three-point shot along with two buckets, Jakerra Butler stepped in with a bucket and Trinity Butler landed a free throw along with a bucket.
Going into the fourth quarter the Raiders were still in the lead 46-35. Parrish landed three free throws, a three point shot and a bucket, scoring 21 points in the game. Maxey sunk a three-pointer and Jakerra landed a free throw and a bucket. With all the fight the Lady Doggs gave they still couldn’t comeback from the first quarter 16-point deficit. Winder-Barrow was defeated by Habersham Central 61-51.
“I did a about 10 hours of of film work and we had our practice today,” said head coach Kimberly Garren. “Defense is going to be big for us. Keeping them in front of us. They have two really big guards, one guard averaging 24 points a game.
“We've got inside game and outside game so offensively we have a lot of threats.”
DACULA 44, WINDER-BARROW 41
On Friday (Feb. 18) Winder-Barrow fell short against Dacula in the semifinals of the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament.
Trinity Maxey came out hard in the first quarter landing two three-point shots. Following was Jakerra Butler with a three-point shot putting the Lady Doggs in the lead at the end of the quarter 9-8.
By halftime Alana Daniels had hit two three-point shots, Jakerra sunk two baskets, Maxey hit another three-pointer, and Shauna Bolt got on the board with a bucket keeping Winder-Barrow in the lead 24-21.
In the third quarter Taniyah Parrish and Trinity Butler joined the board each landing two free throws and a bucket while Daniels came back with another three-point shot.
“Everybody stepped up,” Garren said. “We actually shot our best game from the three point line, which was good to see because they have that 6-6 kid inside.”
Winder-Barrow lost its momentum against Dacula in the fourth quarter only scoring six points. Two buckets from Parrish and one from Bolt. In the end Dacula won 44-41.
“We played really well that game, she said. “We played really great defense. We came up short and lost by three but I was proud of the way they played that game.”
WINDER-BARROW 54, CENTRAL GWINNETT 41
Winder-Barrow girls’ basketball team overthrew Central Gwinnett in the first round of Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament on Wednesday (Feb. 16).
Trinity Butler landed two free throws and a bucket in the first quarter of the game, along with Jakerra Butler’s two free throws and one from Shauna Bolt closing out that quarter tied 8-8.
In the second quarter, Trinity came in with a three-point shot, two buckets and landed four free throws while Taniyah Parrish made it on the board with a bucket assisting the upper hand by halftime with the Lady Doggs up 23-19.
Going into the second half the Black Knights pushed back, scoring 14 points in the third quarter which tied the teams once again 33-33.
Trinity continued to carry the team to a victory by the end of the second half after landing 5 free throws and three buckets, ending the game with Winder-Barrow on top 45-41 against Central Gwinnett allowing the Lady Doggs to join the state playoffs.
Trinity led the game with 26 points on the board.
“That was our third time playing them,” Garren said. "And it's really hard to beat a team for the third time. We knew they would make adjustments. They did a really good Job defensively, taking away our inside game so our guards had to step up.”
